Zaya Wade Models Valentino With a Pop of Pink for Valentine’s Day

By Jacorey Moon
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Zaya Wade has a passion for pink.

The influencer shared a photoset on Instagram Monday that showed her modeling and posing with a new accessory.

For the outfit, Wade donned a black turtleneck tank top with slightly cropped slim jeans. She had her brown tresses in braids for a fun twist. She accessorized with dainty jewelry consisting of a necklace, bracelet and two rings. Besides Wade, the other main star of the shoot was her pink Valentino Garavani Roman Stud The Shoulder Bag . The handbag is made with lambskin Nappa leather and incorporates large gold studs adorning the bag all over. The bag retails for $3,650.

Although Wade chose not to wear a pair of shoes within the posts, it’s safe to say that she would’ve worn either a platform or sleek kitten heels , two of her favorite shoe silhouettes currently, to help round out her ensemble.

The stepdaughter of Gabrielle Union and the daughter of Dwyane Wade has a fun sartorial sense that she uses to put her own spin on some of the most popular trends of today. For example, we’ve seen her wear a matching marble print Fendi outfit that showcases her penchant for graphic patterns, and we’ve even seen her wear a Gucci monogram suit that displayed her affinity for structured pieces. On her Instagram feed, Wade posts her personal style photos where she wears a mix of brands from Miu Miu, Ph5, Ganni and Heaven by Marc Jacobs, to name a few.

Flip through the gallery to see Union’s chic street style over the years.

