ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dr. Dre’s Spotify Streams Increase By 185% After Super Bowl Halftime Performance

By Preezy Brown
Vibe
Vibe
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bpOUZ_0eF6pE3800

Click here to read the full article.

The Super Bowl 2022 Pepsi Halftime Show , which included a medley of performances from some of the greatest acts in Hip-Hop and R&B, was headlined by legendary producer and artist Dr. Dre .

Following the success of the Halftime Show, which included appearances from Dre’s collaborators Snoop Dogg , Eminem , Kendrick Lamar , 50 Cent, and Mary J. Blige , it’s been reported that streams of the Hip-Hop legend’s music on Spotify alone have increased by 185 percent. Two of the songs Dre performed during the show, “The Next Episode” and “Still D.R.E.” from his 1999 album, Chronic 2001 , also saw increases of 270 percent and 245 percent, respectively.

More from VIBE.com

The Compton, Calif. native wasn’t the only performer to see a boost in Spotify streams after the show as Mary J. Blige’s “No More Drama” saw an increase of 520 percent, while streams of Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright” rose 250 percent.

While the show included other standout moments—such as Eminem’s decision to take a knee during his set as a show of support for former NFL Quarterback Colin Kaepernick—there were also aspects of the Halftime performance that left fans with questions, which Dre addressed during a recent run-in with TMZ .

When asked about the alteration of lyrics during Kendrick Lamar’s performance, Dre admitted to acquiescing to the NFL’s requests, explaining, “There were a few things that we had to change, but it was, like, really minor things.” He added it was “no big deal” to adjust the lyrics given the platform. The 56-year-old also spoke on Em kneeling on stage and debunked the rumors that the league had taken issue with his stance. “Em taking a knee, that was him doing that on his own and there was no problem with that.”

Describing the performance in its entirety as “fantastic,” Dre also commended his costars for taking full advantage of the opportunity and their overall professionalism, saying, “Everybody was on time and everybody really felt the magnitude of what this was.”

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Mary J. Blige Is Just Fine With Her Unpaid Super Bowl Performance

Click here to read the full article. Super Bowl LVI is just days away, which means Hip-Hop and R&B heads are that much closer to seeing Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar take the stage during halftime with their historic performance. With the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul also preparing for the release of her 14th studio album, Good Morning Gorgeous, she is juggling a press run that has shed light on some very interesting facts. First, in an interview with Elle, Blige admitted that she can only perform one song at the Big Game, due to the entire halftime...
NFL
Vibe

Eminem Admits Being Nervous About His Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

Click here to read the full article. This year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show will be a monumental moment for Hip-Hop. Some of the most legendary figures in the culture will take the stage at SoFi Stadium for what is primed to be an action-packed performance. Headlined by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem, the show will mark the first time the Super Bowl has embraced Hip-Hop to this magnitude, resulting in some of the performers feeling pressure to rise to the occasion, particularly Eminem. The “Rap God” spoke on the opportunity to perform alongside his...
NFL
Vibe

Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, Eminem, 50 Cent, And Kendrick Lamar Bring Hip-Hop To Super Bowl LVI

Click here to read the full article. Hip-Hop made its mark on the history of Super Bowl halftime shows. The highly-anticipated performance came to reality on Sunday night (Feb.13) at Inglewood, Calif.’s SoFi Stadium as the L.A. Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals played for the NFL championship title. On a massive all-white set featuring notable monuments and places from the City of Angeles, Dr. Dre kicked off the nostalgic night in front of a soundboard and introduced Snoop Dogg. After Snoop appeared atop one of the buildings in a blue-printed fit, the two stars went right into their respective verses from...
NFL
AOL Corp

How Rich is Mary J. Blige?

Mary J. Blige, 51, is an American singer, songwriter, actress and producer who is regarded as the “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul.” Blige most recently lent her unique blend of R&B, rock, blues and gospel sound to the Super Bowl LVI halftime show. How Rich is Kendrick Lamar?. Find:...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jazmine Sullivan
Person
Eminem
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Blige
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Colin Kaepernick
Person
Wizkid
Popculture

Mary J. Blige Reveals She Had to Go on Tour to Pay for Her Divorce

Mary J. Blige has had a big week, from dropping her 15th studio album to performing alongside Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg during the Super Bowl halftime show. Now, Blige is opening up and speaking candidly about her personal and professional lives colliding, revealing that she had to go on tour in order to pay for her divorce. Yahoo reports that the iconic singer detailed the origins of her new song "Rent Money," which is on the new record, Good Morning Gorgeous.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Spotify Streams
StyleCaster

Mary J. Blige’s Net Worth Makes it Easy to See Why She’s the ‘Queen’ of Hip-Hop Soul

Fans may be wondering about Mary J. Blige‘s net worth—especially now that the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul is getting her own documentary. So, what’s the 4-11 on how much Mary J. Blige makes these days? We’ll get into that below and much more soon, but first, here’s what to know about Blige’s career thus far. The Bronx-born star got her start in the industry in the 1990s. The “Real Love” singer and rapper has since released 13 studio albums and sold over 100 million records worldwide. Alongside her music career, Blige is also an actress. Beginning in the early 2000s, Blige...
NFL
E! News

Mary J. Blige Through the Years: See Her Evolution in Photos

Call the radio, because we just can't be without Mary J. Blige. Aptly known as the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, she's maintained a flourishing career as a singer, songwriter, actress, producer and entrepreneur for nearly 30 years. And thankfully, she shows no signs of stopping any time soon. 2022 is...
CELEBRITIES
Refinery29

The Super Bowl Halftime Show Was Blackity-Black, But We’ve (Still) Got Beef With The NFL

For the first time in its almost 60-year run, hip-hop took center stage at the Super Bowl half-time show, resulting in a performance that may go down in history as one of the sporting events’ best ever. But even though the league pulled out all the stops to make sure that this game was one worth tuning into, we’re still giving the NFL a mean ‘ol side eye — we haven’t forgotten the league’s history of misogyny and anti-Blackness.
NFL
HipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre Admits NFL Made 'Minor' Changes To Super Bowl Show - Including Kendrick Lamar Lyric

Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and special guests 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak put on a show no Hip Hop fan will forget at the Super Bowl LVI on Sunday (February 13). Prior to the star-studded performance, though, there was speculation over how the NFL — a traditionally conservative organization — might censor the set.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
thesource.com

Mary J. Blige’s Drops New Album ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’

Mary J. Blige is on top of everything that’s entertaining right now. She’s been the star of 50 Cent’s hit cable television series Power Book II: Ghost. She just announced that she’s performing during halftime of Super Bowl LVI, now the Queen of R&B dropped some new music.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Touchdown! Mary J. Blige’s Beauty Look Won The Super Bowl 2022

We got details from the dream team that styled and created the “Family Affair” singer's radiant look for her Super Bowl LVI performance. Where were you when Mary J. Blige won the Superbowl? We were glued to our seats when the “No More Drama” singer took to the stage to give us a performance that only she could deliver. And we loved every second!
NFL
Vibe

Vibe

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy