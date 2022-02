It looks like Kyle Busch is going to have an heir to his racing empire. However, six-year-old Brexton Busch isn’t in a hurry, except on the track. Like his dad, Brexton is zooming around and winning trophies that are larger than he is. Youth motorsports can be a cutthroat business just like the big boys in NASCAR. Brexton’s father, Kyle, is a two-time Cup Series champion and has clearly taught his son how to handle an engine behind the wheel. 2021 was a big year for the young driver, and 2022 looks like it is going to be just as big.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO