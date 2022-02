St. Edward Speech team and coaches traveled to Schuyler for their fourth annual invite. There they competed against much larger schools. Above, the JV duet acting team of Leoni Jacks and Magdalena Kohl earned fifth place in the meet. The JV oral interpretation of drama team (Gracie Baker, Leoni Jacks and Magdalena Kohl) placed first. In varsity competition, Grace Tibor placed fourth in serious prose and second in poetry. Payton Fitchner placed 11th in poetry and third in serious prose, earning his first bid to the national tournament.

SAINT EDWARD, NE ・ 8 DAYS AGO