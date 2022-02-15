ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Assistant to the CEO, United Democracy Project

The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago

Assistant to the CEO, United Democracy Project

Location:

Washington, DC 20001

Summary:

United Democracy Project, the Independent Expenditure Committee affiliated with AIPAC, is looking for an Assistant to the CEO. This individual will work side-by-side with the CEO of this new dynamic organization to help strengthen support for the U.S.-Israel relationship.

Job Duties and Responsibilities:

  • • Provide assistance with scheduling; expense reporting; file retention and other administrative tasks
  • • Maintain internal communications with members of the UDP team.
  • • Assist in tracking and research on congressional candidates and campaigns
  • • Prepare PowerPoint presentations for internal and external audiences.
  • • Event planning for donors and other stakeholders.
  • • Supervise interns.
  • • Other duties as assigned

Qualifications and Skills:

  • • Must be extremely responsible, reliable, and conscientious.
  • • Exceptional organizational skills and strong attention to detail.
  • • Strong writing and communication skills are essential.
  • • Knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite (Word/Excel/PowerPoint) is a plus.
  • • An abiding commitment to the U.S.-Israel relationship is a must.
  • • Prior assistant experience is helpful.
  • • Bachelor's degree or commensurate experience required.
  • • Salary commensurate with experience.

AIPAC offers a competitive and comprehensive benefits package that contributes to employees' overall total compensation package. We are currently working remotely two days a week and, in our offices, the other three.

To Apply:

Posting Instructions

Please provide a cover letter with a resume to be considered. Incomplete applications with missing documentation will not be considered.

In states, where permissible, AIPAC requires employees to be vaccinated against COVID 19 and will consider accommodations for medical and religious exemptions.

If applying for more than one position please use the 'Attachment' function to attach a position-specific cover letter.

Please use your legal names when completing the employment application (No nicknames).

AIPAC is an equal opportunity employer.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Democrats push a matchmaking service for tech workers and campaigns

WASHINGTON — A few years ago, Ariane Schang was an aspiring data scientist with an interest in politics but had never considered combining the two. As she prepared to graduate from college, Schang expected to go into tech or research. But she stumbled upon a job posting that called for people with technical backgrounds who wanted to help defeat then-President Donald Trump and elect Democrats in the 2018 midterms. She applied, on a bit of a whim.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vanderbilt University News

Vanderbilt Project on Unity and American Democracy to host virtual discussion on new approaches to climate change

Issues of climate change and sustainability have often been associated with liberal causes and voices. But researchers agree that taking steps to alleviate damage to the environment will require bipartisan action—and partnerships with private enterprises that transcend politics. Professor Michael Vandenbergh, who holds the David Daniels Allen Distinguished Chair...
NASHVILLE, TN
New Pittsburgh Courier

Project Love Coalition Unites to Aid Veterans

Militarytimes.com reports of every 10,000 veterans in America, 21 were experiencing homelessness at the start of 2020. Veterans make up nearly six percent of the US population but eight percent of the country’s homeless population. According to a 2019 Pew Research study, 42 percent of surveyed veterans said their military service was not useful for jobs outside of the military. In Pittsburgh, Project Love Coalition is working to better veterans’ lives. “A group of us veterans came together and went to the mayor’s office and expressed interest in ending homelessness for veterans. From that meeting, we formally organized as the Project Love Coalition,” said Project Love Coalition President Kent Bey.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wpr.org

Dane County United Way CEO talks 211, pandemic needs

Wisconsin Public Radio, © Copyright 2022, Board of Regents of the University of Wisconsin System and Wisconsin Educational Communications Board. Wisconsin Public Radio and WPR.org welcome civil, on-topic comments and opinions that advance the discussion from all perspectives of an issue. Comments containing outside links (URLs) will only be posted after they’ve been approved by a moderator. WPR.org will delete comments that violate our guidelines. Visit our social media guidelines for more information about these policies.
DANE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
WEKU

Beijing and Moscow unite in efforts to redefine democracy itself

The world scarcely needed another ominous portent just now, but the opening of the Winter Olympics in Beijing surely provided one with chilling global implications. Officials of the U.S. and a number of its democratic allies are boycotting these games in protest of Beijing's human rights record, including policies that minority Muslim Uyghurs in China regard as genocide.
POLITICS
Victoria Advocate

Vote for Democracy

My conservative friends think I am being overdramatic when I keep insisting that we are losing our democracy. I guess it’s no different when I laugh at their second amendment and freedom concerns. In the last four years, I have seen several ignore congressional subpoenas without consequences. They won’t...
POLITICS
Fortune

Melinda French Gates and MacKenzie Scott know that philanthropy has its limits. That’s why they want to measure generosity by more than money

This is the web version of The Broadsheet, a daily newsletter for and about the world’s most powerful women. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Good morning, Broadsheet readers! The Cuomo scandal takes down Jeff Zucker, a potential Supreme Court pick writes her first D.C. Circuit opinion, and Melinda French Gates and MacKenzie Scott have one more thing in common. Have a thoughtful Thursday.
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democracy#Aipac#Udp#Microsoft Office Suite
MSNBC

Donald Trump’s finances

Banksy’s Painting Sold Out in 3 Hours on This $1 Billion Dollar Art Investment App. Unsold 2021 SUVs Now Almost Being Given Away: See Prices. How Seniors End ‘Bone-On-Bone” Knee Troubles (Works Fast) NewRetirement /. SPONSORED. How Much Money Do You Really Get from a Reverse Mortgage?
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Jobs
Fortune

Corporate America’s philanthropy model doesn’t work. It’s time for a better one

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Corporate America is exceedingly generous. With nearly $17 billion in donations in 2020 alone, businesses are working hard to address everything from equity to education to addiction. Yet while it’s undeniable that corporate America is philanthropically minded, it’s highly questionable whether all this giving is truly effective. Businesses need a better way to tackle society’s biggest problems.
CHARITIES
Fortune

Shareholders are putting more pressure on companies over environmental and social issues

This is the web version of CEO Daily, a newsletter of must-read insights from Fortune CEO Alan Murray. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. I write frequently in this newsletter about the rise in “stakeholder,” as an alternative to “shareholder,” capitalism. But what that framing ignores is that pressure for companies to perform better on environmental and social issues is increasingly coming from the shareholders themselves.
ENVIRONMENT
businessalabama.com

Shannon Riley named CEO of Ambipar Response United States

Birmingham’s Shannon Riley has been named CEO of Ambipar’s U.S. operations. Shannon Riley, who founded Birmingham’s One Stop Environmental in 1999 before selling to Brazil’s Ambipar Response in 2020, has been named CEO of Ambipar’s U.S. operations. She’ll manage the operation of 16 U.S. locations for Ambipar, an environmental management and emergency response group. “Ambipar…
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecurrent-online.com

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez warns that there is a “very serious possibility” that the United States would no longer be a democracy in ten years.

In an interview with The New Yorker, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stated, “I believe there is a very real possibility that we will not.”. “What we have here is a clever takeover of our democratic system that is continuing,” she explained. In a new interview with The New Yorker, Rep....
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

477K+
Followers
57K+
Post
361M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy