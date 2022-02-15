Assistant to the CEO, United Democracy Project

Location:

Washington, DC 20001

Summary:

United Democracy Project, the Independent Expenditure Committee affiliated with AIPAC, is looking for an Assistant to the CEO. This individual will work side-by-side with the CEO of this new dynamic organization to help strengthen support for the U.S.-Israel relationship.

Job Duties and Responsibilities:

• Provide assistance with scheduling; expense reporting; file retention and other administrative tasks

• Maintain internal communications with members of the UDP team.

• Assist in tracking and research on congressional candidates and campaigns

• Prepare PowerPoint presentations for internal and external audiences.

• Event planning for donors and other stakeholders.

• Supervise interns.

• Other duties as assigned

Qualifications and Skills:

• Must be extremely responsible, reliable, and conscientious.

• Exceptional organizational skills and strong attention to detail.

• Strong writing and communication skills are essential.

• Knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite (Word/Excel/PowerPoint) is a plus.

• An abiding commitment to the U.S.-Israel relationship is a must.

• Prior assistant experience is helpful.

• Bachelor's degree or commensurate experience required.

• Salary commensurate with experience.

AIPAC offers a competitive and comprehensive benefits package that contributes to employees' overall total compensation package. We are currently working remotely two days a week and, in our offices, the other three.

To Apply:

Posting Instructions

Please provide a cover letter with a resume to be considered. Incomplete applications with missing documentation will not be considered.

In states, where permissible, AIPAC requires employees to be vaccinated against COVID 19 and will consider accommodations for medical and religious exemptions.

If applying for more than one position please use the 'Attachment' function to attach a position-specific cover letter.

Please use your legal names when completing the employment application (No nicknames).

AIPAC is an equal opportunity employer.