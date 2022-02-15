ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deputy Research Director, United Democracy Project

United Democracy Project, the Independent Expenditure Committee affiliated with AIPAC, is looking for a Deputy Research Director. This individual will work side-by-side with the Research Director of this dynamic new organization to help strengthen support for the U.S.-Israel relationship.

Job Duties and Responsibilities:

  • • This person will work under the supervision of the Research Director in conducting the election, district, candidate, and rapid-response research;
  • • Responsibility for writing reports and memos; conducting side-by-by side backups;
  • • Preparing presentation materials for use by the CEO and others.

Qualifications and Skills:

  • • Candidates must possess: three to six years of campaign, nonprofit, or government experience in research roles (experience in political research preferred);
  • • Possess exceptional research, writing, and communication skills;
  • • strong attention to detail and excellent organizational skills;
  • • Familiarity with Lexis-Nexis and other commonly used research databases a must
  • • Abiding commitment to the U.S.-Israel relationship a must.
  • • Bachelor's degree required an advanced degree a plus.
  • • This position is based in Washington, DC.
  • • Salary commensurate with experience.

To Apply:

Posting Instructions

Please provide a cover letter with a resume to be considered. Incomplete applications with missing documentation will not be considered.

In states, where permissible, AIPAC requires employees to be vaccinated against COVID 19 and will consider accommodations for medical and religious exemptions.

If applying for more than one position please use the 'Attachment' function to attach a position-specific cover letter.

Please use your legal names when completing the employment application (No nicknames).

AIPAC is an equal opportunity employer.

