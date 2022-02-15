ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Political Director, United Democracy Project

The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago

Political Director, United Democracy Project

Location:

Washington, DC 20001

Summary:

United Democracy Project, the Independent Expenditure Committee affiliated with AIPAC, is looking for a Political Director to be part of the senior leadership team at this new dynamic organization. The Political Director will report directly to the CEO.

Job Duties and Responsibilities:

• Serve as a member of the organization’s senior staff, devising strategy and overseeing the implementation of independent expenditure campaigns;

• Track congressional races of interest to the pro-Israel community;

• Work closely with media, polling, mail, digital and other consultants involved in races of interest; and engage and communicate with other allied independent expenditure committees.

• Supervise other members of the UDP team.

Qualifications and Skills

• Candidates must possess 10+ years of congressional campaign experience:

• Applicants must have exceptional political judgment and excellent organizational skills

• Demonstrated verbal and written communication skills are imperative.

• Extensive political and congressional relationships are a plus

• An abiding commitment to the U.S.-Israel relationship is a must.

• This position is based in Washington, DC.

• Salary commensurate with experience.

AIPAC offers a competitive and comprehensive benefits package that contributes to employees' overall total compensation package. We are currently working remotely two days a week and, in our offices, the other three.

To Apply:

Posting Instructions

Online Url: https://recruiting.ultipro.com/AME1071/JobBoard/0ef31e79-3786-dcf1-5756-a5fc7f17ce54/Opportunity/OpportunityDetail?opportunityId=4ea089cd-b890-421b-92d8-306798a304f2

Please provide a cover letter with a resume to be considered. Incomplete applications with missing documentation will not be considered.

In states, where permissible, AIPAC requires employees to be vaccinated against COVID 19 and will consider accommodations for medical and religious exemptions.

If applying for more than one position please use the 'Attachment' function to attach a position-specific cover letter.

Please use your legal names when completing the employment application (No nicknames).

AIPAC is an equal opportunity employer.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KPBS

Beijing and Moscow unite in efforts to redefine democracy itself

The world scarcely needed another ominous portent just now, but the opening of the Winter Olympics in Beijing surely provided one with chilling global implications. Officials of the U.S. and a number of its democratic allies are boycotting these games in protest of Beijing's human rights record, including policies that minority Muslim Uyghurs in China regard as genocide.
POLITICS
lareviewofbooks.org

55 Voices for Democracy: Claus Leggewie on New Political Alliances

“55 Voices for Democracy” is inspired by the 55 BBC radio addresses Thomas Mann delivered from his home in California to thousands of listeners in Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, and the occupied Netherlands and Czechoslovakia between October 1940 and November 1945. In his monthly addresses Mann spoke out strongly against fascism, becoming the most significant German defender of democracy in exile. Building on that legacy, “55 Voices” brings together internationally esteemed intellectuals, scientists, and artists to present ideas for the renewal of democracy in our own troubled times. The series is presented by the Thomas Mann House in partnership with the Los Angeles Review of Books, Süddeutsche Zeitung, and Deutschlandfunk.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC News

Democrats push a matchmaking service for tech workers and campaigns

WASHINGTON — A few years ago, Ariane Schang was an aspiring data scientist with an interest in politics but had never considered combining the two. As she prepared to graduate from college, Schang expected to go into tech or research. But she stumbled upon a job posting that called for people with technical backgrounds who wanted to help defeat then-President Donald Trump and elect Democrats in the 2018 midterms. She applied, on a bit of a whim.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Vanderbilt University News

Vanderbilt Project on Unity and American Democracy to host virtual discussion on new approaches to climate change

Issues of climate change and sustainability have often been associated with liberal causes and voices. But researchers agree that taking steps to alleviate damage to the environment will require bipartisan action—and partnerships with private enterprises that transcend politics. Professor Michael Vandenbergh, who holds the David Daniels Allen Distinguished Chair...
NASHVILLE, TN
York Dispatch Online

Americans united in worry over political divisions, but not much else

WASHINGTON — American voters are worried. Worried about the economy, about inflation, about COVID-19 and about each other. Those are the major takeaways from the latest battleground poll on political civility out of Georgetown University’s Institute of Politics and Public Service. Asked which issues are the most or second-most important to them, 23% responded the rising cost of living, 22% said the economy and 21% cited division in the country. Climate change, COVID-19 and government spending were each at the forefront of 18% of respondents’ minds, followed by immigration and health care.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bpr.org

The threat of political violence in the United States

If someone told you a few years back that the U.S. could be headed towards another civil war, you might’ve slowly backed away. But the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has changed that conversation. Nearly half of American adults think another civil war is likely. That number is...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democracy#Aipac#Udp
The Atlantic

The Fight for Democracy Will Be a Long, Long Haul

The fault lines of today’s political chasm go back to the decades that preceded the Civil War. One can see them in our geography—most of the states that will recriminalize abortion, for example, are in the old Confederacy and the rural or deindustrialized regions it influenced—and in our racial division, which continues to render the country into, more or less, two camps.
POLITICS
The Newberg Graphic

Civility Project targets political polarization, teaches civil discourse

Divisive local, national events inspire Ron Mock's effort at George Fox University. Even amid great political divide in the United States, some people still have faith that a return to civil discourse is possible. One of these individuals is Ron Mock, a professor emeritus of politics and peace at George Fox University, former Newberg school board member and a familiar mediating figure in the Newberg-Dundee community. The Civility Project, of which he is the director, is an extension of that faith. Formed during the 2020-21 academic year, Mock described his project as an "effort by the university to try...
NEWBERG, OR
case.edu

National Power of Diversity Lecture: “Making Sense of the Moment: Race, Politics and Democracy”

The Office for Inclusion, Diversity and Equal Opportunity (OIDEO) sponsors the Power of Diversity Lecture Series to inspire campus dialogue, community engagement and civic education and learning about the national narrative on diversity and inclusion. The series includes distinguished guest speakers from the national or international scene and scholars from our own faculty.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

477K+
Followers
57K+
Post
361M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy