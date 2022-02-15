Political Director, United Democracy Project

Location:

Washington, DC 20001

Summary:

United Democracy Project, the Independent Expenditure Committee affiliated with AIPAC, is looking for a Political Director to be part of the senior leadership team at this new dynamic organization. The Political Director will report directly to the CEO.

Job Duties and Responsibilities:

• Serve as a member of the organization’s senior staff, devising strategy and overseeing the implementation of independent expenditure campaigns;

• Track congressional races of interest to the pro-Israel community;

• Work closely with media, polling, mail, digital and other consultants involved in races of interest; and engage and communicate with other allied independent expenditure committees.

• Supervise other members of the UDP team.

Qualifications and Skills

• Candidates must possess 10+ years of congressional campaign experience:

• Applicants must have exceptional political judgment and excellent organizational skills

• Demonstrated verbal and written communication skills are imperative.

• Extensive political and congressional relationships are a plus

• An abiding commitment to the U.S.-Israel relationship is a must.

• This position is based in Washington, DC.

• Salary commensurate with experience.

AIPAC offers a competitive and comprehensive benefits package that contributes to employees' overall total compensation package. We are currently working remotely two days a week and, in our offices, the other three.

To Apply:

Posting Instructions

Online Url: https://recruiting.ultipro.com/AME1071/JobBoard/0ef31e79-3786-dcf1-5756-a5fc7f17ce54/Opportunity/OpportunityDetail?opportunityId=4ea089cd-b890-421b-92d8-306798a304f2

Please provide a cover letter with a resume to be considered. Incomplete applications with missing documentation will not be considered.

In states, where permissible, AIPAC requires employees to be vaccinated against COVID 19 and will consider accommodations for medical and religious exemptions.

If applying for more than one position please use the 'Attachment' function to attach a position-specific cover letter.

Please use your legal names when completing the employment application (No nicknames).

AIPAC is an equal opportunity employer.