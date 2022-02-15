ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Maggie Smith Is Alive and Inheriting Villas in Downton Abbey: A New Era Trailer

By Devon Ivie, @devonsaysrelax
Vulture
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“With that I’ll say goodnight,” Maggie Smith’s magnificent Dowager Countess teases in the trailer for Downton Abbey: A New Era, “and leave you to discuss my mysterious past.” We’re not sure...

www.vulture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Downton Abbey's new trailer hints trouble is ahead for this beloved couple

Downton Abbey's highly-anticipated sequel film, A New Era, has released a brand new trailer – but it seems fans have noticed a detail that hints at "trouble in paradise" for one beloved couple. The new clip, released on Tuesday, sees many favourite characters return including Robert and Cora Crawley...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

This major cast member is missing from new Downton Abbey sequel photo

Downton Abbey has released a fresh photo from the upcoming sequel titled A New Era – but did you notice that a major cast member is missing?. Matthew Goode, who plays Lady Mary's husband Henry Talbot, was noticeably absent from the new photo and it seems fans haven't let it slide, either.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Downton Abbey boss' new show The Gilded Age future revealed

Viewers who were swept away by The Gilded Age's extravagant backdrops, tense politics and the sharp attitudes of 19th Century New York's high society can rest easy. HBO has finally revealed its plans for the show's future. In an Instagram post depicting a gold-plated invitation, the network announced the period...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Hugh Bonneville's appearance in new Downton Abbey trailer sparks fan reaction

Hugh Bonneville shared the brand new trailer for the upcoming Downton Abbey sequel – and fans couldn't help but comment on his slimmed down physique and tanned complexion!. The actor wrote on Instagram alongside the latest trailer: "Ooooh look - new trailer for the second Downton Abbey film. Launches in UK cinemas on 29th April and in North America on May 20."
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maggie Smith
Vulture

Elvis Trailer: Tom Hanks Got COVID-19 for This?

The trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis kicks off with a voiceover by an old cartoon wizard. No, no, it’s the “Pepperidge Farm remembers” guy. “There are some who make me out to be the villain of this here story,” he says, and we wonder if the people at the trailer factory didn’t accidentally use the wrong audio track. This is supposed to be an Elvis Presley biopic, but we’re pretty sure that’s Geppetto from the new Pinocchio teaser. Yet no, we’re somehow in the right place. At the one-minute mark of this very long trailer, we see the owner of that voice staring up at a stage where Austin Butler is thrusting his crotch at Baz Luhrmann’s camera. It’s Tom Hanks, wearing Jared Leto’s sweaty hand-me-down Gucci prosthetics. He plays Colonel Tom Parker, who was Elvis’s manager and a colonel in the way Colonel Sanders was a colonel. In an accent that is meant to be Dutch, he asks young Elvis if he can be his promoter, and Elvis says he’s “ready to fly.” On the voice-work front, Butler doesn’t lean too heavy into “Thank you very much” territory, only breaking out that Elvis impression at the least opportune moment: reacting to Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination. This may be the most Luhrmann-y three minutes in existence. Elvis will enter the building (your local movie theater) on June 24, 2022.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A New Era#Downton Abbey#Villas#Theaters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Movies
Outsider.com

‘Elvis’: Tom Hanks Looks Unrecognizable in New Trailer

The first full-length trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis just dropped and fans are freaking out. Warner Bros. released the movie clip on Thursday featuring Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker. The trailer opens with the classic tune “Suspicious Minds” against an eerie almost unrecognizable narration by Tom Hanks as Colonel Parker. Don’t worry, there’s still plenty of hip-shaking from Butler’s Elvis included as well.
MOVIES
E! News

Scott Eastwood Recalls Brad Pitt Stopping “Volatile Moment” Between Him and Shia LaBeouf on Fury

Watch: Inside Shia LaBeouf's Controversial History. Hell hath no fury like Shia LaBeouf—and Scott Eastwood certainly felt the wrath. In conversation about his career with Insider, Scott, 35, recalled a time when things got "volatile" while shooting a scene with the Transformers actor, also 35, on the set of Fury. Although it was written in the 2014 film's script for Scott's character to spit on Shia's shirt, he took the move personally, prompting Brad Pitt, who also starred in the film, to step in and intervene.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Latest Dominic Twist Could Be Setting the Stage for Not One But Two Comebacks

Poor Abby just can not catch a break on The Young and the Restless when it comes to her family. There were problems conceiving, Mariah’s kidnapping, Chance’s disappearing, Devon’s bio-daddy drama and now Dominic’s rare blood disease! It would be understandable that she needs a bit of a support system that extends beyond everyone who’s been mixed up in all this drama from the start.
TV SERIES
Showbiz411

Watch Trailer for “Downton Abbey: A New Era” Which Seems to Swap Out Matthew Goode for Hugh Dancy

In the first trailer for “Downton Abbey: A New Era,” sharp eyed fans will notice the absence of Matthew Goode as Lady Mary’s second husband. He seems to have been replaced or substituted for with Hugh Dancy, who’s getting a lot of work these days (he’s a regular on the “Law & Order” revival). Good for him but bad for Goode, who only made a brief appearance in the first “Downton” movie. (He may do it again since Goode was obviously too busy playing Robert Evans in the “Godfather” mini series, “The Offer.”)
MOVIES
SheKnows

Meet the ‘Hunky Hercules’ With Whom General Hospital Fans Want Carly Hooked Up: ‘Just Imagine Those Scenes!’

General Hospital may have made Peter August persona non grata in Port Charles, but portrayer Wes Ramsey remains, so to speak, a wanted man. In fact, when a fan turned up an old photo of the affable actor rocking a long tangle of hair as he refused to let a pesky shirt contain his rippling abs, a potentially brilliant idea was born — to hook him up on-screen with off-screen love Laura Wright.
TV SERIES
Deadline

David Brenner Dies: Oscar-Winning Film Editor Of ‘Born on the Fourth of July,’ ‘Avatar’ Sequels Was 59

Click here to read the full article. David Brenner, the Oscar-winning film editor who worked on a string of blockbusters as well as nine films for director Oliver Stone, died on Thursday. He was 59. The news was confirmed by Avatar producer Jon Landau, with whom Brenner had been working on the sequels. Landau called Brenner’s editing skills “extraordinary,” but said what was most impressive about him was “his remarkable compassion for others and the love and commitment he had for his family.” Avatar director James Cameron called Brenner an “editor extraordinaire” and “a very dear member of the #AvatarFamily” whose “talent,...
MOVIES
The Independent

Huey Haha: Cause of death revealed for 22-year-old TikTok star

The cause of death for 22-year-old TikTok star, Huey Haha, has been revealed, nearly four months after his death. On 17 February, the Sacramento County Corner’s Office confirmed with PEOPLE that Huey, whose real name is Hieu Minh Ngoc Ha, died by suicide. According to a report from the California-based county government office, Huey passed away due to self-inflicted gunshot wound on 25 October 2021. Huey’s death was announced on his Instagram account on 27 October, as the post included the date of his passing and details about his GoFundMe page. ...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy