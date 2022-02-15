ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

This Is Nevada's Favorite Salty Snack

By Ginny Reese
KSNE Sunny 106.5
KSNE Sunny 106.5
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AxYMH_0eF6lfG700
Photo: Getty Images

Are you a salty or sweet snacker ? Chances are, you can think of at least one salty snack that always satisfies those cravings .

Parent Influence released a map that shows each state's most recommended salty snack. The website states, "People all across America voted on their most recommended salty snack, and we have to say it came down to a pretty close call with Lays being the favorite across 13 states, whilst Doritos were the favorite in 12. When it comes to snacks, we love all of them!"

According to the map, Nevada's favorite salty snack is Tostitos . It wasn't the only state loving the crunchy, salty snack. It was the favorite of three states: Nevada, North Dakota, and Virginia.

Other popular snacks that made it onto the map were Lay's original potato chips, Tostitos tortilla chips, Wheat Thins, Ritz crackers, Cape Cod chips, Kettle cooked chips, Triscuits, Utz chips, Cheetos, and Pringles.

Click here to check out the map that shows each state's most recommended salty snack.

Comments / 0

995qyk.com

Your Favorite Snack Cakes Have Become Ice Cream Flavors

Snacking has gone to a new level with this announcement! Your favorite snack cakes have become ice cream flavors!. Little Debbie has taken the leap from the snack aisle to the frozen food section of your supermarket! They have teamed with Hudsonville Ice Cream to to make an icy cold treat that will melt in your mouth! That’s right, you can now buy Little Debbie Ice Cream!
FOOD & DRINKS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Keep food safety in mind when serving your favorite Super Bowl snacks

The only thing that rivals Americans' appetite for football on Super Bowl Sunday is an intense craving for snacks. Unfortunately, if not properly prepared or stored, some of those snacks could leave you or your guests super sick. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has cooked up some food...
FOOD & DRINKS
MySanAntonio

Doritos, the Super Bowl favorite snack, were created at Disneyland

Of all the beautiful things Disney has given the world — anthropomorphic mice, immersive-environment theme parks, monorails — there’s only one that’s part of countless Super Bowl spreads in homes across America today. (And no, I’m not talking about the “I’m going to Disneyland!” thing. That’s another story.) You’ve probably got it in your kitchen right now, actually.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
963kklz.com

The Best Snacks For Sunday’s BIG GAME

Google Trend was at it again finding out our favorite snacks for Sunday’s BIG GAME and guess what it is in Nevada? Gas & Electric companies saying to be careful with your Mylar balloons…find out why and if you truly love that person you’re with, the two most important things you should know about them!
NEVADA STATE
wccbcharlotte.com

Super Bowl Snacks: Derek’s Famous Guac

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – To help get ready for the Super Bowl, we’re making some of our favorite snacks – and hoping to inspire you to give some of them a try. We’re kicking off the week with Derek’s (mildly) famous guacamole. To make it, you’ll...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Here Are Six Of My Favorite Big Game Meals And Snacks

The Big Game is here and believe me when I say that my wife and I make a separate grocery store run for Football Sunday. It’s basically the last time we indulge and eat all kinds of bad stuff until the holidays. We’ll wake up in the morning and have a basic breakfast like a breakfast sandwich or eggs and bacon, and then game on. We’ll start planning on when to time release dips as well as how we should timeout firing up the grill. Should we do it halfway through the first quarter or midway through the second quarter? Once we figure out the food plan pre-gaming begins with a Bloody Mary or two. I of course expect to be completely hungover Monday morning but it’s totally going to be worth it. Here are some of my favorite meals and snacks to make for the Big Football Game!
FOOD & DRINKS
Storm Lake Times

Storm Lake’s favorite soup

With no sign that the weather is going to warm up, searching Storm Lake restaurants for good, homemade soup seems the only answer. A similar project in 2016 scared up some delicious finds: Poblano pepper soup at Regatta, loaded baked potato soup at BozWellz, pho at Lakeshore Pho and chili at Better Day Café
STORM LAKE, IA
Allrecipes.com

Baked Cowboy Dip

This delicious, and highly addictive Cowboy Dip used to be called "Cowboy Cr@#k Dip," which is what I called it, many, many times in the original voiceover for this video. Besides the actual word, the recording also contained cr@#k references, cr@#k puns, and a few cr@#k innuendos, which, as I found out shortly after submitting the video, were in violation of new corporate guidelines.
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Valentine's-Themed Snack Cake Products

The Hostess 2022 Valentine's Day products are being launched by the snack cake brand to provide consumers with a way to incorporate a touch of additional sweetness into their day. The product lineup includes the Frosted Strawberry Donettes, the Strawberry Cheesecake Baby Bundts, the Valentine Hearts Ding Dongs and the Mixed Berry Twinkies. The products are arriving in an array of different package sizes to make them suited for picking up a la carte from a store or on a larger basis.
FOOD & DRINKS
