This is a guest post from John Ryan, The Vegas Teenager, as part of his recent trip to Dubai. I stayed at the DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai M Square, and we would definitely stay here again. The staff couldn’t be friendlier, and I couldn’t ask for a better short stay. Throughout our stay, we were wishing we would stay here longer. The hotel is only a year old, and I could certainly tell. Here’s a look at our experience.

LIFESTYLE ・ 10 DAYS AGO