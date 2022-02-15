ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

HVS Report - First to the Finish Line: How to Attract Top Talent to Your Hospitality Organization - By Court Williams

hotelnewsresource.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the pandemic eases, the hospitality industry faces multiple challenges in recruiting talented employees. This situation is likely to result in some exciting hiring trends in 2022, including a stronger focus on technology use and the overall employee experience. Organizations will have to deploy innovative solutions to attract the human capital...

www.hotelnewsresource.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotelnewsresource.com

HVS - Travel Rebounding Faster Post-Omicron - By Mandeep S Lamba and Dipti Mohan

Omicron has resulted in increased travel restrictions and subdued travel demand around the world. Nonetheless, this time travel demand is likely to rebound at a much faster pace than in prior COVID waves. Continue reading to learn more. The emergence of a new COVID strain, Omicron, in late 2021, threw...
TRAVEL
wraltechwire.com

Report: Employment growth 8x faster at VC-backed startups than other firms

CHAPEL HILL – Employment grows at a much faster rate at venture capital-backed startup companies than other private-sector firms⁠—roughly eight times faster, a new report finds. The analysis of employment data examines “employment dynamics” of more than 67,000 U.S. companies that received venture capital (VC) investment during...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Black Enterprise

Atlanta Is Quickly Becoming A Growing Hub For Tech Companies To Find Black Talent

Major tech companies are flocking to Atlanta to grab up the city’s diverse tech workers in what is quickly becoming an “arms race” for IT talent. Apple, Google parent, Alphabet, and Microsoft have all opened offices in the Peach State’s capital city in recent years. Additionally, CNBC reports that Visa is opening a new Atlanta office this year, where its chief diversity office will build relationships with startup companies and diverse tech workers.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hvs Report
hotelnewsresource.com

STR Reports Berlin Hotel Industry Performance Declined in January

With tight pandemic restrictions, Berlin’s hotel industry reported lower performance than months prior, according to preliminary January 2022 data from STR. The occupancy level was the lowest in the market since June 2021, while ADR was the lowest since July 2021. Daily data shows Berlin’s hotel occupancy came in...
INDUSTRY
Lodging

Hospitality Ventures Management Group Added 16 Hotels to its Portfolio in 2021

ATLANTA—Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG) announced that it added 16 hotels to its nationwide portfolio, bringing it to a total of 56 hotels with approximately 9,000 total rooms under management. “Thanks to the hard work of our team, in terms of number of transactions, 2021 was the best year...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
Marketing
Place
Vancouver, CA
foodmanufacturing.com

National Restaurant Association Names New President & CEO

WASHINGTON, DC — The National Restaurant Association announced Feb. 16 the appointment of Michelle Korsmo as the Association’s President & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and CEO of the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, effective May 1, 2022. In this role, Korsmo will be responsible for guiding the Association’s strategic path toward its vision for a thriving restaurant and foodservice community.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Voices: America is losing its superpower status to China. There’s only one way we can get it back

Louisiana, the third-largest producer of natural gas in America and home to the largest population center at risk from sea-level rise in the country, is on track to double its solar capacity with the addition of a new solar farm, the state’s biggest to date. The tides are changing across the nation, even in states that have traditionally been politically red and dependent on fossil fuel industries. A third of North Dakota’s energy comes from clean resources. Entire towns are powered by wind energy in Texas. West Virginia will soon be manufacturing zero-emission, all-electric school buses.We are living at...
INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

Remote hiring startup Deel’s new feature gives businesses the option to fund payroll in crypto

The pair’s mission was earnest and their vision that remote work was here to stay preceded the COVID-19 pandemic, which only fueled demand for its offering. Deel claims to allow businesses to hire employees and contractors in less than 5 minutes without needing a local entity. It also says that it gives companies the ability to pay teams in more than 150 currencies with “just a click.”
COMPUTERS
hotelnewsresource.com

New Data from Expedia Shows Growing Appetite for Travel and Sustained Demand for Long-haul Destinations

Expedia Group Media Solutions today released its Q4 2021 Travel Recovery Trend Report. The quarterly report combines Expedia Group first-party data and custom research with actionable insights and industry examples to help travel marketers on their continued journey toward rebuilding and recovery. “The pandemic continued to impact travel around the...
TRAVEL
hotelnewsresource.com

Choice Hotels International Reports 2021 Fourth Quarter And Full-Year Results

Ull-year domestic RevPAR beat guidance and 2019 levels; new record for net income, adjusted EBITDA and margin; 24% year-over-year increase in full-year domestic franchise agreements. Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) today reported its results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021. "The past year was truly...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
hotelnewsresource.com

Hilton Revenues Double for Fourth Quarter 2021

Hilton Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) today reported its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results. The following results reflect the material impact that the coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic has had on Hilton's business. Highlights include:. Diluted EPS was $0.52 for the fourth...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Ice hockey-Celebration and criticism again part of women's final

BEIJING, Feb 17 (Reuters) - As Canada and the United States battled it out in another high-quality Olympic women's ice hockey final on Thursday at the Beijing Games, the president of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) was busy defending the sport. The IIHF held up the gold medal thriller...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy