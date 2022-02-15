HVS Report - First to the Finish Line: How to Attract Top Talent to Your Hospitality Organization - By Court Williams

Louisiana, the third-largest producer of natural gas in America and home to the largest population center at risk from sea-level rise in the country, is on track to double its solar capacity with the addition of a new solar farm, the state’s biggest to date. The tides are changing across the nation, even in states that have traditionally been politically red and dependent on fossil fuel industries. A third of North Dakota’s energy comes from clean resources. Entire towns are powered by wind energy in Texas. West Virginia will soon be manufacturing zero-emission, all-electric school buses.We are living at...

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO