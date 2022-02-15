HVS Report - First to the Finish Line: How to Attract Top Talent to Your Hospitality Organization - By Court Williams
As the pandemic eases, the hospitality industry faces multiple challenges in recruiting talented employees. This situation is likely to result in some exciting hiring trends in 2022, including a stronger focus on technology use and the overall employee experience. Organizations will have to deploy innovative solutions to attract the human capital...www.hotelnewsresource.com
