Despite a recent increase in travel warnings amid the Omicron variant, American travelers are looking ahead to the summer months and booking vacations around the world. In fact, U.S. travelers’ flight bookings for summer 2022 have increased by 600 percent over the last month, according to Naomi Hahn, vice president of strategy for travel search site Skyscanner. Also giving bookings a boost: lower airfares. Hahn says the average price for domestic travel in summer 2022 is currently 53 percent lower than in 2019, which means now is the perfect time to book a much-needed getaway.

TRAVEL ・ 15 DAYS AGO