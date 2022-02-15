How Marie Eiffel's Purpose Led to a Thriving French Gourmet Store

The popular Oaxacan beach destination of Huatulco sits just in between the Sierra Madre Sur mountain range and the Pacific Ocean, and boasts more than 20 miles of stunning coastline with lush tropical vegetation. The local community is made up of those who were lucky enough to be born here, and those who were drawn in from elsewhere by the beauty of the area. The town’s diverse population comes through in its varied gastronomy. Eating in Huatulco can take you on a journey through Oaxaca and other Mexican states, as well as Italy, France, the U.S., Canada, Argentina, and Chile. You’re here for the seafood, of course, but also tlayudas, traditional dishes from the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, pastas, charcuterie, the best Argentine and Mexican steaks, healthy juices and smoothies, wines, mezcal — and incredible coffee, which is grown up in the mountains, just a few thousand meters above the sea.

