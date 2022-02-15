ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

How Marie Eiffel's Purpose Led to a Thriving French Gourmet Store

By Scott Goodson
Inc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrench food retailer Marie Eiffel is in her Shelter Island, New York office. She is introducing a new range of must-own T-shirts for summer 2022. This story is about how she got to where she is now and what motivates her to get out of bed in the morning. Eiffel has...

www.inc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Eater

The 27 Essential Restaurants in Huatulco

The popular Oaxacan beach destination of Huatulco sits just in between the Sierra Madre Sur mountain range and the Pacific Ocean, and boasts more than 20 miles of stunning coastline with lush tropical vegetation. The local community is made up of those who were lucky enough to be born here, and those who were drawn in from elsewhere by the beauty of the area. The town’s diverse population comes through in its varied gastronomy. Eating in Huatulco can take you on a journey through Oaxaca and other Mexican states, as well as Italy, France, the U.S., Canada, Argentina, and Chile. You’re here for the seafood, of course, but also tlayudas, traditional dishes from the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, pastas, charcuterie, the best Argentine and Mexican steaks, healthy juices and smoothies, wines, mezcal — and incredible coffee, which is grown up in the mountains, just a few thousand meters above the sea.
RESTAURANTS
Robb Report

This $13 Million Paris Penthouse Comes With Eiffel Tower Views and a Coveted Address

There might not be a more prestigious address available in the City of Light right now. Beside the new Bulgari Hotel on Avenue George V sits a serene two-story penthouse with views of the Eiffel Tower. Sunshine floods both floors through an expanse of windows that rise to the roof. Another major draw of this apartment—beyond its location within the desirable 8th arrondissement, a short walk to the Champs-Élysées and the Seine—is its recent makeover, courtesy of designer-in-demand Stéphanie Coutas. She regularly makes the top 100 international designers lists for her chic and elevated, but not splashy, aesthetic. Her furnishing...
BEAUTY & FASHION
danspapers.com

Prosecco Zero: A New Sugar-Free Take on Italian Sparkling Wine

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. The world of wine is built on age-old traditions — best practices and standards passed down through generations of winemakers in France, Italy and the U.S. But Ervin Machado, founder of Prosecco Zero, knew it was time to shake things up.
DRINKS
Scranton Times

Find fun, trendy wines from French countryside in Pays d’Oc

Vin de Pays, or wine from the country, sounds pretty appetizing. This French classification of wine launched in the 1970s was designed to create a tier of wine one rung up from the most basic vin de table. At its best, vin de pays hopes to offer a good-quality product broadly represented from a region.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anne Hathaway
AFP

Italy woos UNESCO with 'magical' espresso coffee rite

A shot of dark, velvety coffee is more than just a quick caffeine hit: Italy's espresso is a prized social and cultural ritual the country considers a national heritage worthy of UNESCO status. Italians knock back some 30 million espressos a day, from Venice to Sicily, in porcelain cups or little glasses, with or without a splash of milk -- and see each one as a gesture of friendship. "The espresso is an excuse to tell a friend you care," says Massimiliano Rosati, owner of the Gambrinus cafe in Naples, which helped prepare the bid for a place on the UN's list of the world's intangible heritage. "They are drunk every day, at any hour. It's a shared moment, a magical moment," he told AFP.
DRINKS
Vogue Magazine

The Real-Life New York City Mansions That Inspired The Gilded Age

In HBO’s The Gilded Age, the newly-constructed Fifth Avenue home of the new-money Mr. and Mrs. Russell is a subject of fascination for the old money set. And not in a good way: with its European-style architecture (the standard at the time for fashionable families was the classic brownstone), ornate interiors and, well, gargantuan size, the home seemed gauche rather than genteel. When Mrs. Russell introduces herself to high-society lady Mrs. Fane at a charity event, she states her address. “Oh,” Mrs. Fane replies.“That new house we’ve all been talking about.”
ENTERTAINMENT
Robb Report

Chefs Across the Country Are Experimenting Wildly With Caviar—and the Results Are Brilliant

Forget mother-of-pearl spoons. It turns out caviar should be served on mozzarella sticks. That’s how Andrew Carmellini dishes it up at Carne Mare, in New York City, and he leaves no doubt that the bar snack is the supporting player: “I don’t put it on anything unless it’s about the caviar—that’s why the mozzarella stick works,” he says, noting that the fried cheese exudes the same soft, lactic tang of crème fraîche. And Carmellini isn’t alone. Chefs are slinging caviar like seasoning salt, tossing it onto tater tots, waffles and arepas; there’s a full ounce in the hand roll at...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Closer Weekly

‘Korean Food Made Simple’ Host Judy Joo Loves Her London Home! Tour the Chef’s Stunning House

Korean Food Made Simple host Judy Joo has become a household name in the culinary world, coming up with innovative recipes and dazzling viewers with her personality. She earned an engineering degree at Columbia University in New York but decided to move to London where she fell in love with the city. Judy has since shared rare glimpses into her beautiful home on social media.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Food#Gourmet#Food Store#French Cuisine#Americans
Eater

Whimsical 90-Year-Old Clifton’s Republic Reopens Downtown for Dinner and Drinks

Historic Downtown LA hospitality property Clifton’s Republic is reopening this weekend, at least on a limited basis. The company’s Instagram page notes a return slated for this Friday, February 11, just in time for the Super Bowl. Friday and Saturday hours will be 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., with a Sunday opening scheduled for 5 p.m., with a limited run of drink and food options as well as DJs and other fun activities late into the night. The space isn’t taking reservations, though, and not all areas of the 1932-era building will be available — so plan on tiki drinks and good vibes at Pacific Seas.
RESTAURANTS
winemag.com

How Après Ski Became a Cornerstone of Cocktails, Culture and Couture

Après ski, the hubbub of social activities that takes place after skiing, can be loosely defined as “partying,” says Seth Masia. The president of the International Skiing History Association has been participating in the winter sport for some 50 years, and, subsequently, après ski for about as long.
DRINKS
Inc.com

This Is the Worst Trend in Hybrid Work. It Has to Stop

Right now, almost every business is trying to figure out what to do with employees who have spent the last two years working from home. If you've spent a lot of money leasing an office space, you probably want your team back together as soon as it's safe. On the other hand, many of those employees aren't sure they ever want to return to the office--at least not full-time.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
vinepair.com

Wine 101: Does Price Correspond to Quality?

This episode of Wine 101 is brought to you by Barefoot Wine – still America’s most loved wine brand. Barefoot believes exploring wine should be fun. They make over 40 award-winning sparkling and still wines, so it’s easy to find what you like. Rosé or Pink Moscato? Pinot Grigio or Pinot Noir? Bubbly or still? (You see where I’m going with this.) To check out Barefoot and other wines we talk about on Wine 101, follow the link in the episode description to TheBarrelRoom.com.
DRINKS
advancedmixology.com

Wine Corks 101: What You Need To Know About Wine Cork Origins

Do you know your wine corks? When you're enjoying a nice glass of fine wine, do you ever wonder why a bottle of wine needs a cork and where it might originate? Probably not. I bet you didn't know that there's a lot more to wine corks than just keeping the wine in the bottle.
DRINKS
goodhousekeeping.com

Hotel Chocolat releases its Mother's Day collection

If there's one gift you can never go wrong with for Mother's Day, it's chocolate! With Mother's Day falling on Sunday 27 March this year, now is a good time to start looking for a present for mum. It's good news for chocolate lovers, as favourite chocolatier, Hotel Chocolat, has...
LIFESTYLE
Bon Appétit

Everyone Who Moves This Year Is Getting Wine Charms for Housewarming Gifts

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. This is Highly Recommend, a column dedicated to what people in the food industry are obsessed with eating, drinking, and buying right now.
DRINKS
Eater

These Six ‘Beloved’ Restaurants Won the 2022 James Beard America’s Classics Award

It’s officially James Beard Award season: Today, the Foundation announced the first winners of 2022. As in years past, six long-tenured restaurants have been named “America’s Classics.” Per the Foundation, the award “is given to locally owned restaurants that have timeless appeal and are beloved regionally for quality food that reflects the character of its community.” This year’s list has an especial focus on restaurants serving soul food, which comprises half the list.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy