Apple adds iPhone 6 Plus and iPad 4 to vintage products list

We start today’s deals with the latest iteration of Apple’s iPad, which is currently receiving a $30 discount on its 256GB storage model on both its Silver and Space Gray color options, which means that you can pick up one of these amazing tablets for $449. However, this option will not get you LTE support. If you want data support on your iPad, your best choice is the 64GB storage model with cellular connectivity that is receiving a $59 discount that translates to 13 percent savings. In other words, you can get your new tablet for $400.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO