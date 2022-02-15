Bengals Linebackers Coach Al Golden Set to Become Notre Dame Defensive Coordinator

Bengals linebackers coach Al Golden is set to become Notre Dame's next defensive coordinator according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Golden spent two seasons in Cincinnati. He helped Logan Wilson and Germaine Pratt develop into key players on the Bengals' defense. Now he's in the process of signing a three-year contract to go back to college and be Marcus Freeman's defensive coordinator.

Golden just finished his 29th season as a coach, including his sixth as an NFL coach. He's been a head coach at the University of Miami (Fla.) and Temple University.

