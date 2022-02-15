Collecting Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian

For a number of years after the cancellation of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, creator Dave Filoni shared details about adventures he hadn't gotten the chance to explore before the series had concluded, from larger narrative trajectories to specific encounters between characters. When the series surprisingly returned for a final season on Disney+, Filoni delivered on a number of his teases, while some of his concepts found their way into other projects. However, one encounter Filoni hinted at and even showed an animatic of to audiences at Star Wars Celebration in 2017 was a showdown between bounty hunters Cad Bane and Boba Fett. With one episode of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, surely some audiences are already speculating that this showdown could be coming in this season finale. The season finale of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett debuts on Disney+ this Wednesday.

