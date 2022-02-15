ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uncle Steve Shares What He Did For Valentine's Day!

As we all know, yesterday was Valentine’s Day. The day of love, thoughtful gifts, and grand gestures. All over the internet, were pictures posted of cute couples, women celebrating the day with their girlfriends, and even singles enjoying the night with a lot of self-care.

For Uncle Steve and Aunt Marjorie, it was a night filled with love and romance. As usual, they were dressed so beautifully for a night out of the house. Uncle Steve took her out to dinner at a private location and had her favorite wine and dinner ready for them when they arrived. He didn't give many physical gifts, but as he said thoughtful gifts that he knows really touched her heart. The video they both posted let us in on just how beautiful the set-up of the location and the night was for them.

What did you do for Valentine's Day? Did your lover surprise you with anything?

Kathy Choice
1d ago

Stop worshipping celebrities 🤔🤔

Guest
1d ago

she stole him anyway from his first wife and children🤔

Sunshine
1d ago

She’s keeping him working for the $ .

