Trail camera captures predator stealing deer meat from hunters in Colorado

By Spencer McKee
 2 days ago
Photo Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

A few wild shots have been released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, capturing one of the state's most elusive predators sneaking bites from a hunter's kill.

According to the department, hunters reported the incident to a wildlife officer last fall after something got ahold of a deer that they had harvested while the meat was hanging off the ground. After the hunters tried to hang the meat higher in the tree, an animal was still managing to get a bite.

Cameras were then set up to reveal what animal was stealing their meat.

The cameras revealed that a bobcat had been leaping into the air to steal the meat.

According to wildlife officials, the hunters didn't seem to take issue with the situation, instead amused by the photos of the ambitious cat.

While bobcats aren't the largest feline predator in Colorado, they can pose a risk to the public, specifically small children and pets. If a bobcat is spotted near a home, try to haze it away from a safe distance with loud noises. This will prevent it from coming back.

It's likely some readers saw that series of images and thought 'it's a lynx.' While this animal appears similar to the bobcat in some ways, there are several key differences that can be used to tell the two species apart. One difference is the tail – note how the animal in this clip has a splash of white on the tip. A lynx' tail would typically be all black on the tip.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in this animal encounter. That being said, keeping food sources around the campsite can attract hungry critters. While animals are probably more interested in the food than the campers, this can increase the likelihood of a negative human-animal interaction, one that often results in an animal being euthanized. This is why techniques like hanging food out of reach or utilizing a scent-blocking bear bag can be so important.

Do your part to help keep Colorado's wildlife wild.

