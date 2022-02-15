ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Collecting Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian

By RYAN PAINTER
Fox11online.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It's been less than a week and I already find myself suffering from Grogu withdrawals. So, when Sideshow dropped a peek at their new and upcoming premium figures, I found myself jumping down a "The Book of Boba Fett" and "The Mandalorian" rabbit...

fox11online.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Star Wars: Will The Book of Boba Fett Revive This Unused Clone Wars Showdown?

For a number of years after the cancellation of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, creator Dave Filoni shared details about adventures he hadn't gotten the chance to explore before the series had concluded, from larger narrative trajectories to specific encounters between characters. When the series surprisingly returned for a final season on Disney+, Filoni delivered on a number of his teases, while some of his concepts found their way into other projects. However, one encounter Filoni hinted at and even showed an animatic of to audiences at Star Wars Celebration in 2017 was a showdown between bounty hunters Cad Bane and Boba Fett. With one episode of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, surely some audiences are already speculating that this showdown could be coming in this season finale. The season finale of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett debuts on Disney+ this Wednesday.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: What's Next for Boba Fett?

After seven weeks and a mountain of speculation and discussion, The Book of Boba Fett came to an end this past Wednesday. The Disney+ series was first announced in a post-credits scene at the end of The Mandalorian Season 2, and given Boba Fett's (Temeura Morrison) beloved status among many Star Wars fans, there was a lot of anticipation around where his post-Original Trilogy story would go. While the debate around The Book of Boba Fett's approach to its titular character and overall focus will surely continue, another question has also popped up — what's next for Boba Fett in the Star Wars universe?
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Fan Edit Recreates Cad Bane's Clone Wars Look

The otherworldly nature of the galaxy far, far away means that Star Wars viewers have been treated to bizarre characters and creatures for decades, with Lucasfilm creatives regularly showing off their ambitions with character designs. However, a character that looks a specific way in one medium might not look the way fans expect in another medium, which would include the bounty hunter Cad Bane. Previously having debuted in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, his look could be created more organically, with his recent appearance in the live-action Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett forcing some tweaks being made to his design. YouTube channel Cinematic Captures took the bounty hunter's appearance in the series and gave it a bit of an overhaul to more accurately reflect how the character appears in animation, which you can check out in the video below. The season finale of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett debuts on Disney+ this Wednesday.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Favreau
Cinema Blend

6 Classic Star Wars Tropes Found In The Book Of Boba Fett Finale

Warning! The following contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett finale. Read at your own risk!. Disney+’s The Book of Boba Fett finale put a neat little bow on the bounty hunter’s chapter as the Daimyo of Mos Espa, and did so in a way many Star Wars stories do. The finale had a good number of classic tropes that the franchise likes to revisit quite often, many of which helped bring the series to a close.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy