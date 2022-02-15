ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Man accused of taking $25K dinosaur claw from gem show

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=175CW6_0eF6eiaP00

A man has been charged after police said he stole a dinosaur claw from a gem and mineral show last month.

Christopher Thomas is accused of taking the fossilized claw from a vendor at the Tucson Gem and Mineral Show on Jan. 30, The Associated Press reported.

Tucson police said that Thomas then tried to sell the claw to someone on Feb. 8.

That person recognized the relic and alerted the police.

Tucsonpolice told CNN that vendors are a “tight-knit community.”

“This highlights the importance of vendors/neighbors communicating & working together,” Tucsonpolice told CNN via email.

The claw, which was worth $25,000, was returned to its owner in Colorado, KVOA reported.

Police charged Thomas with trafficking stolen property, a felony, the AP reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGAU

Clerk shot patron who refused to wear mask then killed self

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A convenience store clerk who killed himself minutes after he shot a customer who refused to wear a mask and walked out without paying for three bags of chips earlier this month would have faced criminal charges if he had survived, a police report says.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WGAU

Dallas man arrested in 1984 killing of aspiring model

DALLAS — (AP) — Investigators arrested a 60-year-old Dallas man on a capital murder charge in the 1984 killing of a 21-year-old woman after linking him to the crime through genealogical databases, prosecutors said Friday. Edward Morgan was arrested in the killing of Mary Jane Thompson, who was...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
WGAU

‘Beef bandit’ accused of stealing $15K worth of meat from steakhouse after job interview

ROSWELL, Ga. — Police on Friday asked for the public’s help finding a man being called the “beef bandit” after he allegedly stole thousands of dollars’ worth of meat from an upscale steakhouse in Georgia, according to authorities and WSB-TV. Police said Warren Kearney twice broke into a walk-in cooler outside a restaurant, identified by WSB as Uncle Jack’s on Canton Street, and stole $15,000 worth of meat. On Monday, Kearney took several boxes of expensive meats including Kobe beef, Wagyu beef and ahi tuna, WSB reported. Three days later, he returned and took even more boxes, according to the news station.
ROSWELL, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Tucson, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
WGAU

Large bag of heroin washes ashore on Florida beach

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A 35-gallon garbage bag containing 45 pounds of heroin was found washed ashore on a Florida beach on Thursday, authorities said. According to a news release from the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, the heroin, which was also wrapped in burlap, was found near the Pelican Island National Wildlife Refuge east of Sebastian. The packaging was not intended for water, the sheriff’s office said.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
WGAU

Family says fatal Houston police shooting was preventable

HOUSTON — (AP) — The family of a 27-year-old man who was shot and killed by Houston police as they attempted to serve him with an arrest warrant says the officers never identified themselves before they opened fire. An attorney for Charion Lockett’s family said Friday that newly...
HOUSTON, TX
WGAU

Arizona House bill hits banks that refuse gun firm business

PHOENIX — (AP) — An Arizona bill to prohibit government agencies from contracting with firms that refuse to do business with firearms companies received strong support this week from majority Republicans on a state House committee but generated tough criticism from the banking industry. The proposal from GOP...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Thomas
WGAU

Michigan state senator pleads guilty to inappropriately touching nurse

A Michigan state senator pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor battery after a nurse practitioner said he touched her inappropriately at an urgent care clinic last year, according to multiple reports. The incident happened Aug. 14 after Sen. John Bizon, R-Battle Creek, went to Oaklawn After Hours Express in Marshall, where...
MICHIGAN STATE
WGAU

Michigan woman turning 100 adds another tattoo

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. — (AP) — A Michigan woman soon will celebrate a milestone birthday. How old? Look at her decorative upper arm. Gloria Weberg has “NY NY 1922” tattooed on her left arm, the year and place of her birth. Weberg is turning 100 on...
MICHIGAN STATE
WGAU

Blast at busy restaurant kills 15, wounds 20 in Somali city

MOGADISHU, Somalia — (AP) — Police say at least 15 people are dead after a suicide bomber detonated an explosive vest at a crowded restaurant during lunch hour in Beledweyne, the capital of Somalia’s Hiran region. The dead were mostly civilians, and 20 other people were wounded,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dinosaur#Claw#Tucson Police#Cnn#The Associated Press#Kvoa#Ap#Cox Media Group
WGAU

Ottawa crackdown: police arrest 100 after 3-week protest

OTTAWA, Ontario — (AP) — Police arrested scores of demonstrators and towed away vehicles Friday in Canada's besieged capital, and a stream of trucks started leaving under the pressure, raising authorities' hopes for an end to the three-week protest against the country's COVID-19 restrictions. By evening, at least...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WGAU

Michigan woman charged $9K towing bill after snowstorm pileup

REDFORD, Mich. — A Michigan woman caught in a snowstorm that caused a large vehicle pileup last weekend is angry at a blizzard of towing charges she received. Kellie Rockwell said she was charged $9,048 in towing fees after she and about 50 drivers collided on Interstate 696 during whiteout conditions on Feb. 13, WXYZ-TV reported.
MICHIGAN STATE
WGAU

Oath Keepers leader to stay jailed until Capitol riot trial

A federal judge refused Friday to free Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes from jail while he awaits trial on charges that he plotted with other members of his far-right militia group to attack the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden's electoral victory. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGAU

Tennessee woman accused of second-degree murder in fentanyl death

A Middle Tennessee woman is accused of giving deadly fentanyl-laced heroin to a man last year, authorities said. Andrea Dawn Fann, 38, of Bon Aqua, was booked into the Williamson County Jail after a grand jury indictment Friday, WZTV-TV reported. She was charged with second-degree murder and delivery of fentanyl in connection with a fatal drug overdose, the television station reported.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WGAU

1 dead, 2 injured in stabbing at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania

LINCOLN UNIVERSITY, Pa. — One Lincoln University student died, and two others were injured Wednesday night in a stabbing reported inside a dormitory at the school, authorities said. The Chester County District Attorney’s Office identified the slain student as 21-year-old Jawine Evans, WTXF-TV reported. “Three students at Lincoln...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
17K+
Followers
53K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy