ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, AL

Batteries packed with heroin found in Alabama traffic stop

By Associated Press
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HwnxW_0eF6eRWw00

EUTAW, Ala. ( AP ) — Law officers in west Alabama say they found more than 12 kilograms of heroin hidden inside Duralast vehicle batteries.

Al.com reported that a Texas man was charged with possession of heroin with intent to distribute after he was pulled over on Feb. 10.

Emergency crews respond to fatal brush fire

Federal court records show that drug task force agents stopped the man’s vehicle on Interstate 20/59 in Greene County for speeding and following too closely.

Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Quinn Harris says officers spotted three spare batteries in the rear of the vehicle. Harris said officers used a portable X-Ray machine to scan the batteries and found anomalies inside.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
County
Greene County, AL
City
Eutaw, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heroin#Ap#Interstate 20 59#Nexstar Media Inc#Whnt Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy