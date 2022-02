Click here to read the full article. Eve is officially a mom! The rapper and her husband of almost eight years, Maximillion Cooper, have welcomed their first child together—a baby boy named Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper. The Queens actress took to Instagram on Thursday (Feb. 10) announcing the news that her bundle of joy arrived just over a week ago on Feb. 1. Debuting his adorable face, Eve captioned the photo, “our Beautiful boy was born Feb 1st 2022 [blue heart emoji] Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper [blue heart emoji] Words can’t describe this feeling.”More from VIBE.comWatch Remy Ma's...

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO