The hits keep coming for No. 7 Baylor. The Bears are going to be down two of their leading scorers against TCU on Saturday. LJ Cryer and Adam Flagler won’t play in Baylor’s game against the Horned Frogs on Saturday, the team announced. Flagler is dealing with knee discomfort and Cryer has a foot injury. They’re both listed as day-to-day, Baylor tweeted.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 21 MINUTES AGO