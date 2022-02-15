Collecting Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian

The otherworldly nature of the galaxy far, far away means that Star Wars viewers have been treated to bizarre characters and creatures for decades, with Lucasfilm creatives regularly showing off their ambitions with character designs. However, a character that looks a specific way in one medium might not look the way fans expect in another medium, which would include the bounty hunter Cad Bane. Previously having debuted in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, his look could be created more organically, with his recent appearance in the live-action Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett forcing some tweaks being made to his design. YouTube channel Cinematic Captures took the bounty hunter's appearance in the series and gave it a bit of an overhaul to more accurately reflect how the character appears in animation, which you can check out in the video below. The season finale of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett debuts on Disney+ this Wednesday.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO