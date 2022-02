Bungie’s community manager recently replied to a comment with a emoji that could hint towards a major tweak with the upcoming Witch Queen DLC for Destiny 2. Gambit has been neglected for a while now and there have been multiple instances where the players have expressed their frustration. The current season saw a lot of experimentation with Trials of Osiris where even though the developers haven’t hit the right cord, it was refreshing to see some changes being made. This put Gambit into the spotlight even more considering it has been thoroughly overlooked. However, all that could change very soon.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO