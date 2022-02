PD Lee Gil Bok has worked on many big K-dramas but only recently got to the head PD chair and I think he’s a formidable talent. He directed Romantic Doctor, Teacher Kim 2 and most recently Now, We are Breaking Up, the directing was one of the most consistent positives in that drama. He was interviewed after the drama wrapped to discuss his thoughts and he praised female lead Song Hye Kyo for giving her 100% effort from not just the beginning but throughout and even brought the same energy and dedication at the end. For Jang Ki Yong, he revealed that the young actor was eager to learn, always asking questions to improve, and is quite talented in other ways as many of the pictures used in the drama were taken personally by Jang Ki Yong. I guess it’s not bad that one positive from the underwhelming drama is praise for the two stars because I felt they tried their hardest as well but couldn’t overcome the poorly written characters and the dumb central conflict that kept them unnecessarily apart.

WORLD ・ 4 DAYS AGO