Researchers have created a brain-inspired computer chip that could transform the development of human-level artificial intelligence.A team from Purdue University in the US demonstrated an innovative circuit capable of rewiring itself as it learns, just like the human brain.The chip contains “reconfigurable neuromorphic functions”, allowing it to be reprogrammed at room temperature by simple electrical pulses.These pulses generate the different functions of neurons, synapses and memory capacitors, which are crucial for achieving adaptive learning that humans excel at.“The brains of living beings can continuously learn throughout their lifespan. We have now created an artificial platform for machines to learn throughout...

ENGINEERING ・ 9 DAYS AGO