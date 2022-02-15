ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blues Wireless Extends Notecard IoT Connectivity Product Line to Cover Global Cellular and Wi-Fi, Announces New Product Beta

By Blues Wireless
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEVERLY, Mass., Feb. 15, 2022 /CNW/ -- Blues Wireless, a leading provider of embedded wireless solutions, announced the general availability of Notecard Wi-Fi, a new product variant providing Wi-Fi connectivity for IoT devices. Notecard Wi-Fi provides bidirectional, secure communication from edge devices to the customer's cloud of choice using the 2.4...

