ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decider.com

Zachary Horwitz, Actor Who Fabricated HBO and Netflix Deals in $650 Million Ponzi Scheme, Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison

By Abby Monteil
Decider.com
Decider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XKPpK_0eF6SjOS00

Zachary Horwitz, an actor who admitted to fabricating HBO and Netflix film deals in a $650 million Ponzi scheme, was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison. He was also ordered by U.S. District Judge Mark C. Scarsi to repay $230 million in restitution to over 250 victims.

Prosecutors argued that from 2014 to 2019, Horwitz acquired millions of dollars in loans for his film company, 1inMM Capital LLC, by falsely claiming that he would use the money to buy distribution rights to movies that would later be licensed for distribution on the aforementioned streaming platforms.

Instead, Horwitz repaid some of his earlier investors and funded his own lavish lifestyle, which included a $6 million home and numerous private jet and yacht trips.

“His Ponzi scheme was not an aberration from an otherwise law-abiding existence,” Assistant U.S. Attorneys Alexander B. Schwab and David H. Chao told the judge in a memo (per the Los Angeles Times). “The lie, which he sustained for years, was the core of his identity. He was a professional criminal; and unfortunately for his victims, he was very good at his job.”

Horwitz was arrested last April on an initial fraud charge, and spent over two weeks in jail before being released on a $1 million bond. According to an affidavit, representatives for Netflix and HBO denied at the time that their companies engaged in business with Horwitz (per USA Today).

An actor known under the screen name Zach Avery, Horwitz had a number of small roles in low-budget films like 2020’s Last Moment of Clarity and 2021’s The Devil Below.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Actor who bilked film investors out of $650 million gets 20 years

Low-budget film actor Zachary Joseph Horwitz was sentenced Monday to 20 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to scamming investors out of an estimated $650 million. U.S. District Judge Mark C. Scarsi meted out the sentence in Los Angeles and added that Horwitz is obligated to pay $230,361,884 he kept from the scheme, the U.S. attorney's office in Los Angeles said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Aspiring actor gets 20 years for $650M movie deal scam

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An aspiring actor was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison Monday for running a massive Ponzi scheme that raised at least $650 million from investors in phony Hollywood film licensing deals. Zachary Horwitz, 35, of Los Angeles, also was ordered to repay more than...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Ponzi Scheme#Actor#Celebrities#Netflix Deals#Capital Llc#His Ponzi#The Los Angeles Times
MarketWatch

A homeless man known as ‘Million Dollar’ was the mastermind behind a $500K Beverly Hills credit-card scam that stole goods from Fendi, Gucci, and others

A homeless man has been sentenced to four years in prison for being the mastermind behind an intricate Beverly Hills credit-card scam that stole over $500,000 of luxury bags, shoes and jewelry from posh shops like Gucci, Fendi, Chanel and Torneau. Trace Jevon Jones, 33 — who was known as...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
TMZ.com

Rapper BIA Involved in Lauren Smith-Fields Death Case

Rapper BIA is joining Cardi B in raising awareness about the death of Lauren Smith-Fields, and going a few steps further ... meeting with the family lawyer and hoping to sit down soon with the fam. Smith-Fields' family attorney Darnell Crosland tells TMZ ... BIA is actively helping by using...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

They Were Convicted of Scamming $18 Million in Covid Relief Loans. Now, the FBI Can’t Find Them

A California real estate broker has fled the authorities rather than reporting to serve prison time for her part in a massive family Covid-loan fraud scheme — making her the third convict in the group of eight to go on the lam.  In Nov. 2020, Tamara Dadyan, then 39, was indicted, along with her husband, his brother, and his brother’s wife, for trying to submit at least 35 fraudulent loan applications seeking more than $5.6 million in Covid relief money meant to keep small businesses afloat during the pandemic-driven lockdown.  Several months later, in March 2021, a cousin of Dadyan’s and three...
CALIFORNIA STATE
BGR.com

This new Netflix thriller is so disturbing, viewers are warning each other about it

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more “WHAT THE HELL,” tweeted a viewer just a few days ago after having just checked out the Mother/Android movie — one of Netflix’s biggest films right now. “This movie destroyed me … still crying.” This film, a sci-fi thriller starring Chloë Grace Moretz as a soon-to-be mother and Algee Smith as her boyfriend, is currently the #3 movie on Netflix’s global Top 10 (English) movies list. And it’s important to stress that word, global, because while Netflix users in many countries outside the US can...
TV & VIDEOS
KTLA

Ex-EDD employee gets 5 years in prison for $4.3M COVID relief fraud scheme

A former California Employment Development Department employee from Perris was sentenced Friday to more than five years in prison for causing nearly 200 fraudulent COVID-related unemployment relief claims to be filed in other people’s names, resulting in nearly $4.3 million in ill-gotten gains. Gabriela Llerenas, a.k.a. “Maria G. Sandoval,” was sentenced to 63 months in […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Stereogum

Comedic Rapper And Her Husband Arrested With Over $3.6 Billion In Stolen Bitcoin

The Justice Department has seized over $3.6 billion worth of stolen Bitcoin reportedly taken by a married couple, Ilya Lichtenstein and Heather Morgan. She is a self-proclaimed “irreverent comedic rapper” who goes by the name Razzlekhan. They are accused of laundering the cryptocurrency that hackers stole from a Hong Kong-based currency exchange called Bitfinex in 2016.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Actor’s Most Prominent Role Turns Out to Be $650 Million Ponzi Scheme

Update, Tuesday February 15, 12:10 p.m.: Zachary Horwitz was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Monday, February 14 for running a $650 million Ponzi scheme that targeted Hollywood investors. The court determined that he must also repay more than $230.3 million of the money. Over the course of the scheme — which operated from 2014 to 2019 — Horwitz allegedly stole from more than 200 investors, including his close friends and family members.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Anna Delvey pens angry essay slamming Netflix show from jail

Russian-born German scamster Anna Sorokin has penned an essay from her jail cell in upstate New York slamming the Netflix show based on her exploits.Sorokin, known as Anna Delvey to the high society set, had scammed banks, hotels and rich acquaintances out of hundreds of thousands of dollars by pretending to be an heiress.The essay, which was published by Insider on Wednesday, has hit out at the nine-episode limited series that is set to premiere on 11 February.In the essay, Sorokin said she felt “like an afterthought” and that she was not interested in watching the series “even if...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Decider.com

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy