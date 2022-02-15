Zachary Horwitz, Actor Who Fabricated HBO and Netflix Deals in $650 Million Ponzi Scheme, Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison

Zachary Horwitz, an actor who admitted to fabricating HBO and Netflix film deals in a $650 million Ponzi scheme, was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison. He was also ordered by U.S. District Judge Mark C. Scarsi to repay $230 million in restitution to over 250 victims.

Prosecutors argued that from 2014 to 2019, Horwitz acquired millions of dollars in loans for his film company, 1inMM Capital LLC, by falsely claiming that he would use the money to buy distribution rights to movies that would later be licensed for distribution on the aforementioned streaming platforms.

Instead, Horwitz repaid some of his earlier investors and funded his own lavish lifestyle, which included a $6 million home and numerous private jet and yacht trips.

“His Ponzi scheme was not an aberration from an otherwise law-abiding existence,” Assistant U.S. Attorneys Alexander B. Schwab and David H. Chao told the judge in a memo (per the Los Angeles Times). “The lie, which he sustained for years, was the core of his identity. He was a professional criminal; and unfortunately for his victims, he was very good at his job.”

Horwitz was arrested last April on an initial fraud charge, and spent over two weeks in jail before being released on a $1 million bond. According to an affidavit, representatives for Netflix and HBO denied at the time that their companies engaged in business with Horwitz (per USA Today).

An actor known under the screen name Zach Avery, Horwitz had a number of small roles in low-budget films like 2020’s Last Moment of Clarity and 2021’s The Devil Below.