Google Still Has Plans for Foldable Pixel Smartphone

By Luke Jones
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the big rumors in early 2021 surrounding Google’s Pixel smartphone series was about an upcoming foldable handset. Many were predicting a fall 2021 launch for the device, but instead we got the modest – but excellent – Google Pixel 6. However, it seems Google still has one eye on...

Android Authority

Good news: Samsung Galaxy S22 prices have leaked and they look nice

The Galaxy S22 series appears ready to party like it's 2021. The US Samsung Galaxy S22 prices have leaked. Overall, pricing remains the same as what we saw in 2021 with the Galaxy S21 series. Samsung will announce the series on February 9, 2022. As with any year, we’re expecting...
notebookcheck.net

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could launch with a quad-curved display

The Galaxy S22 Ultra has not arrived yet, with Samsung set to unveil the whole Galaxy S22 series on February 9 at its next Galaxy Unpacked event. However, Ice Universe is already making predictions for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, presumably due in early 2023. While the Galaxy S22 Ultra may be the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra's spiritual successor, Ice Universe asserts that Samsung could move away from this design language with next year's Ultra flagship.
Phone Arena

Major leak reveals Verizon's trade-in deal for 5G Galaxy S22 line offering up to $1K off

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Tipster Evan Blass has disseminated an email that leaks what appears to be a page from Verizon's website promoting a pre-order deal for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series. This mock-up of the webpage shows that Verizon intends to offer a deal that results in a price break of up to $1,000 on a purchase of one of the phones in the Samsung Galaxy S22 series with a trade-in of certain "select" handsets.
GeekyGadgets

How to hide your phone number on Android

Hiding your number on your smartphone can be useful when you want to make calls without giving out your number, this article is designed to help you hide your Phone number on Android devices. This is something that can be useful, for example, if you want to call a company...
Ars Technica

Report: Apple will introduce new iPhone, iPad on March 8

Once again, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has published a predictive report. This time, Bloomberg's sources have shared details on Apple's upcoming spring event. The report claims that Apple will host this year's event on March 8, which is a little earlier than usual. And the report names four major announcements expected at the event. In contrast to some of Gurman's recent newsletters, he cites sources familiar with Apple's plans, lending the report some credibility.
New York Post

Here are some brand new hidden iPhone tricks

Your Phone is always learning new tricks – and a recent update added loads. Always remember to update your handset to get the latest features as soon as they’re out. First, make sure you’re using the latest version of iOS. That means your iPhone needs to be...
makeuseof.com

What's the Difference Between Samsung and Android Phones?

When it comes time to buy a new smartphone, it's easy to get confused. There are so many smartphones available—different operating systems, manufacturers, variants, specifications, and so on. If you don't keep up to date with technology, how are you meant to know what's what?. One common point of...
Android Police

Google has a new free Workspace plan with one big catch

While Google’s free legacy G Suite accounts might be getting the short end of the stick, it turns out that isn’t actually the end of Google’s free Workspace plans. The company has just debuted a new Essentials Starter plan for Google Workspace — no credit card required, no “trial” period. There’s just one (admittedly, pretty major) catch: You have to supply your own email address, and it doesn’t offer access to Gmail.
Engadget

How to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Samsung spent the morning revealing its latest smartphones and tablets, and all...
Android Authority

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Google Pixel 6 Pro: Which should you buy?

Are the built-in S Pen and Note-like design enough to draw you away from Google's excellent software?. The Google Pixel 6 Pro has enjoyed a few months as one of the best big Android phones around. Now, there’s new competition in the form of Samsung’s latest phablet, the Galaxy S22 Ultra. While it may not feel like a proper Galaxy S device, the latest Ultra is gunning for the top slot all the same. We’re here to help you decide which beast of a device is right for you in our Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Pixel 6 Pro showdown.
BGR.com

Galaxy S22 live stream: How to watch Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event

Samsung will host the first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2022 on Wednesday, February 9th. Samsung will live stream the event on its website and on YouTube starting at 7:00 AM PT / 10:00 AM ET, and we expect the event to be packed with huge announcements. The star of the show will be the Galaxy S22, but the next Galaxy tablet should make an appearance as well. You can also follow along in the metaverse, if you are so included.
Android Authority

Galaxy S22 series: Here's how much you'll get for your old Samsung phone

It looks like Samsung really wants you to get the S22 Ultra over the other stablemates. Samsung has revealed trade-in values for older Samsung devices when buying the S22 series. The company is offering the best trade-in values for the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Samsung has just launched the Galaxy S22...
TechRadar

Is a new Amazon Fire 7 tablet about to be announced?

While we don't see Amazon refresh its product lines every year, unlike many other tech companies, it's high time we saw a follow-up to the Amazon Fire 7 tablet. Luckily, it sounds like the brand's lowest-end slate family might get an update very soon. This comes from Liliputing, which spotted...
Consumer Reports.org

The Best Android Phones Not Made by Samsung

Though Samsung is the global leader in smartphone sales, you don’t have to buy one of its devices to get top performance. Other companies make great Android phones, too. Models from Google, OnePlus, and Sony might not rise to the very top of our ratings, but they come close, says Rich Fisco, Consumer Reports’ head of electronics testing.
notebookcheck.net

Top 4 features that make the Google Pixel 6 stand out

5G AI Android ARM Google Pixel List Software Smartphone. The choices and comments made on this list belong solely to the author. Even back in the day with the Nexus phones that Google made in partnership with LG, Samsung, Motorola, HTC and Huawei, one thing you could always count on was a snappy, reliable and up to date operating system with some unique Google features. This has not changed with the Google Pixel 6. You still get Google's solid software experience with frequent software android updates guaranteed for 3 years and security patches for another 2 years after that. This software support means that if all goes well, you won't have to buy a new phone anytime soon and you will get continued feature updates to add to the already-present offline Google Assistant, live translation and call screening features.
gizmochina.com

Here’s what the rumored Apple iPhone Flip might look like

Apple has been rumored to be working on a foldable iPhone for a while now. Industry tipsters have claimed that the brand already has a working prototype which is akin to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold devices. Recent rumors have also suggested that the foldable iPhones might debut in 2022-2023.
