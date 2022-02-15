Google Still Has Plans for Foldable Pixel Smartphone

5G AI Android ARM Google Pixel List Software Smartphone. The choices and comments made on this list belong solely to the author. Even back in the day with the Nexus phones that Google made in partnership with LG, Samsung, Motorola, HTC and Huawei, one thing you could always count on was a snappy, reliable and up to date operating system with some unique Google features. This has not changed with the Google Pixel 6. You still get Google's solid software experience with frequent software android updates guaranteed for 3 years and security patches for another 2 years after that. This software support means that if all goes well, you won't have to buy a new phone anytime soon and you will get continued feature updates to add to the already-present offline Google Assistant, live translation and call screening features.

CELL PHONES ・ 7 DAYS AGO