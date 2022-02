After plenty of cozy time at home in stretchy pants and slippers, Dallas young professionals are ready to come out and play again. While this spring's calendar isn't quite as packed with all the usual soirees and galas (some groups are still taking a wait-and-see-where-COVID-goes approach), other big parties are on the books. And they all start this weekend. Besides being fun and fancy events, they help raise critical funds for local nonprofits, and — in the case of Junior League — celebrate significant milestones in working to better the community. Here are six epic YP events to put on your spring schedule now.

DALLAS, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO