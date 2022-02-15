ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Early Edge: The Best Bets for Tuesday, February 15th

 18 hours ago

Jonathan Coachman is joined by Martin W....

NHL Tuesday best bets: Singing the Blues in Ottawa

We have a mouth-watering slate to work with tonight, as 18 of the league's 32 sides are in action. Let's waste no time and dive right into our best bets. Stars (+220) @ Avalanche (-270) The Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars played in a low-scoring affair just a few days...
NBA Betting Predictions – Tuesday, Feb 15th, 2022 | NBA Gambling Podcast (Ep. 295)

NBA Betting Predictions – Tuesday, Feb 15th, 2022 | (Ep. 295) The NBA Gambling Podcast drops a daily episode covering the Tuesday Night schedule. Munaf Manji and Zach Broner discuss news and notes from around the NBA. First, Zach gives his reaction to the NBA Trade Deadline. Next, the guys discuss the Eastern Conference standings. Later in the podcast, Munaf and Zach discuss their NBA betting predictions for Tuesday. The guys handicap each side and total for the games. Lastly, Munaf and Zach wrap it up with their lock and dog for the games.
Clippers-Suns: Game Time, Odds, Schedule, TV Channel, Betting Odds, and Live Stream (Tuesday, February 15th)

The Los Angeles Clippers (29-30) take on the Phoenix Suns (46-10) at Footprint Center. Game Time: 10:00PM EST/7:00PM PST on Tuesday, February 15th. Live Stream: Watch the game online with fuboTV (free trial). Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. With a subscription, you can watch the live stream on Watch TNT. You can also follow the game live on the ClutchPoints app.
Celtics-76ers: Game Time, Odds, Schedule, TV Channel, Betting Odds, and Live Stream (Tuesday, February 15th)

The Boston Celtics (33-25) take on the Philadelphia 76ers (34-22) at Wells Fargo Center. Game Time: 7:30PM EST/4:30PM PST on Tuesday, February 15th. Live Stream: Watch the game online with fuboTV (free trial). Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. With a subscription, you can watch the live stream on Watch TNT. You can also follow the game live on the ClutchPoints app.
