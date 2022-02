Wordle is still addictive as ever, and it’s also more popular than ever. With the viral word puzzle game’s sale to the New York Times, some Wordle players are worried that they may not be able to play it for free forever. While the Times stated that Wordle would remain free of charge and there would be no changes to the game for existing and new players, if you’re looking for a Wordle substitute just in case—or if you just need your fix of more than one Wordle puzzle per day—these games like Wordle and its spinoffs will keep you entertained (and sometimes frustrated!) for as long as you want.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 15 DAYS AGO