Actor Isaac Keys talks 'Power's' new spinoff

Executive producer and writer Courtney Kemp continues to build her Power empire with the latest spinoff, Power Book IV: Force, premiering Sunday on Starz. This installment follows fan favorite Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) as he leaves New York for good after losing Ghost, LaKeisha and the only city he has ever known. Chicago was supposed to be a quick stop, but instead, Tommy finds himself straddling the line between the city’s two biggest drug crews, breaking all the rules — once again — in his quest for total power. There he meets up with Diamond (Isaac Keys), who’s not too happy to return to the streets after a 15-year prison sentence and find Tommy trying to run the show.

TV SHOWS ・ 8 DAYS AGO