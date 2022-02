Mountain Home 43, Twin Falls 36: MOUNTAIN HOME — The Tigers led 10-7 over the Bruins after the first quarter and the two teams were tied at the half 18-18. Mountain Home took the 31-23 advantage into the fourth quarter in the win. Mountain Home was led by Jon Tetrault with 14 points and Brandon Bethel tossed in 11. Will Preucil had 16 points for the Bruins and Hollis Dickerson added eight. No. 5 Twin Falls will host No. 6 Canyon Ridge on Thursday at 7 p.m. loser out and No. 4 Mountain Home will play at No. 1 Jerome on Thursday at 7 p.m.

1 DAY AGO