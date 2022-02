This one was for Brittany Bowe. In the last two weeks, Bowe’s generosity and team spirit have shaped her 2022 Winter Olympics experience. At last month’s U.S. Olympic Trials, she gave up the spot she earned in the 500m so that teammate Erin Jackson could have it, paving the way for Jackson to become the first Olympic speed skating champion from the United States in 12 years.

OCALA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO