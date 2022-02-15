ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Push for peace: Scholz wants more diplomacy after Putin talks

By Sarah Marsh
Reuters
 5 days ago

MOSCOW, Feb 15 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday he saw scope for more diplomacy to avert a war between Russia and Ukraine after four hours of talks with President Vladimir Putin, making clear he refused to view the situation as hopeless.

Scholz's one-day trip following a visit to Kyiv on Monday is part of a Western effort to try to prevent a possible attack as more than 100,000 Russian troops mass on Ukraine's borders. read more

"The diplomatic possibilities are far from being exhausted," Scholz said at a joint news conference with Putin.

Striking a more positive note than some other Western leaders, Scholz said it was a good sign that some Russian troops were returning to base after excercises near Ukraine, but added that he wanted more to follow.

"It should be possible to find a solution. No matter how difficult and serious the situation seems to be, I refuse to say it is hopeless," he said.

Long-term security in Europe could only be achieved with Russia, he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4355hK_0eF6PyLu00
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia February 15, 2022. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

"To my generation, war in Europe has become unimaginable. We must ensure it stays that way," said Scholz, who took office in December. "It is our responsibility as state and government leaders to prevent military escalation in Europe."

Scholz, who has drawn criticism at home and abroad for mixed signals on Ukraine and for not speaking out against Russia, also said while NATO and the European Union did not agree with Russia's demands, there were some points worth discussing.

Once again, the chancellor stopped short of saying he would end the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the event of an invasion, merely saying there would be consequences.

However, at the news conference, Scholz did voice concerns about civil rights issues, including the closure of the human rights group, Memorial, in December.

The two also sparred on NATO.

Putin criticised NATO, saying it had launched a war in Europe by bombing the former Yugoslavia in 1999. Scholz hit back, saying this was done to prevent genocide, a reference to the persecution of ethnic Albanians in Kosovo.

Putin countered that Russia considered the treatment of ethnic Russians in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine to be genocide.

Additional reporting by Mark Trevelyan in Moscow, Writing by Madeline Chambers, Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Washington Post

As he threatens Ukraine, Putin fights a second battle at home

In menacing Ukraine with a massive troop buildup, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ostensible rationale centers on the supposed security threat that Ukraine’s potential membership in NATO would pose to his country. This is patently untrue; moreover, Mr. Putin’s threats violate several points of international law, starting with the territorial integrity of Ukraine, a recognized member of the United Nations. A far more likely reason for Mr. Putin’s belligerence is his worry that a successful pro-Western democracy right next door would set an example that citizens of his authoritarian kleptocracy might find attractive — even inspiring. There is, in short, a link between the Russian government’s aggression abroad and its repression at home.
POLITICS
