NFL

Five things Mike McDaniel, Dolphins need to address this offseason

By David Furones, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 2 days ago
Dolphins new coach Mike McDaniel, left, and general manager Chris Grier walk towards the podium for a press conference on Feb. 10 at the team's training facility in Miami Gardens. Mike Stocker / South Florida/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

The Miami Dolphins made a surprising change at the conclusion of the 2021 season, moving from Brian Flores to Mike McDaniel.

Despite the new direction, it can’t be considered a rebuild after back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2003, both in which the Dolphins came up one win short of a postseason berth. McDaniel should immediately be compared to the standard that Flores set, so forget about a learning curve for the 38-year-old first-time head coach.

Flores was fired, in large part, because of how he butted heads with owner Steve Ross and general manager Chris Grier. Ross pointed to a lack of communication and collaboration when he explained the decision. Flores countered by naming the Dolphins in a class-action lawsuit against the NFL, alleging racially biased hiring and retention practices against Black coaches for prominent roles. His most damning claim against the Dolphins was that Ross offered financial incentive to tank and lose games during the 2019 season, which Ross has vehemently denied.

Now, Ross and Grier hired a polar opposite in demeanor with McDaniel. In order for McDaniel, who has a background of coaching offense, to make them look smart for choosing him, he will have to turn Miami’s offense around while maintaining the team’s defense to turn the team into a legitimate playoff contender.

With most of McDaniel’s coaching staff already in place, here are five things McDaniel and the Dolphins must do this offseason:

Take care of Xavien Howard’s contract

The Dolphins will have a potentially league-leading amount of cap space, and why not use a small chunk of that to appease your best player and make sure he’s happy?

When Miami added 2021 incentives to Howard’s contract during training camp last August, it merely kicked the can down the road, keeping him on board for the season to get him to pull back his trade request. After Howard’s 10-interception 2020 campaign, he added another five in 2021, including one that was returned for a touchdown. He also forced and recovered two fumbles, returning one for a touchdown, and can be largely credited for at least two of Miami’s most impressive wins with his game-changing turnovers.

With the Dolphins keeping defensive coordinator Josh Boyer from Flores’ regime, along with multiple other defensive assistant coaches, the scheme is likely to remain similar. And in order for Miami to be able to freely blitz its safeties, the team needs to be solid at cornerback with Howard, Byron Jones opposite of him and Nik Needham in the nickel.

Find out what you have in Tua

The Dolphins seemed intent on sticking with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for his third season before McDaniel was hired, so he presumably had to be on board with Tagovailoa before accepting the job.

Now, McDaniel must find a way to transform Tagovailoa into a top-tier quarterback to justify the trust in him beyond this season. Tagovailoa has had every viable excuse, between recovery from the hip injury that ended his college career to lack of support within the organization with the pursuit of Deshaun Watson, to a matador offensive line and lack of offensive playmakers.

Regardless of what Tagovailoa has had around him, he has shown limitations with his arm and zip on his throws. Another year removed from the hip injury could appease some of those concerns, along with an offseason following rib and finger injuries that cost him time in 2021. He’ll have a chance to prove all these factors have led to some of his uneven play over two seasons, but if he has to battle through injuries again in 2022, it’ll be difficult to continue to put the franchise in the hands of such an injury-prone quarterback.

Fix the offensive line

A major factor in keeping Tagovailoa healthy is addressing the offensive line, especially at the tackle positions where much of the pressure comes from. The Dolphins have already used so much draft capital on the line in recent years and are still arguably the worst in pass protection.

There are a number of linemen the Dolphins could draft with their pick from the 49ers at the end of the first round, but there’s valid reason to feel uneasy about letting Grier draft another lineman. Part of the fix has to come through free agency with established, veteran options. McDaniel knows what a strong offensive line looks like from working with the 49ers, and so does his offensive coordinator hire in Frank Smith, so their evaluation skills could help bolster this unit.

They also will identify linemen that fit what they want to do offensively, a run game that features the outside zone scheme. The Dolphins are likely to become a run-first offense under McDaniel, and that can play a role in facilitating things for Tagovailoa.

Find a top-shelf inside linebacker

This is where the Dolphins’ defense can take the next step. It’s already strong up front on the defensive line, especially if Miami is able to re-sign defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah this offseason. The pass rush is there between Ogbah, Jaelan Phillips, Andrew Van Ginkel and others that even includes the safeties. That young combination of Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones has an abundance of potential, especially when combined with the cornerback coverage of Howard and Jones.

Jerome Baker is a great leader to have on defense, and he’s versatile to either slide to play outside linebacker or get paired with another inside linebacker when in a base 3-4 set. That could be the final piece to an established defense that Flores turned over with McDaniel keeping defensive coordinator Josh Boyer in that role.

Add more playmakers

For one, if McDaniel wants to feature the run game, as he’s been known to do, he may prioritize the running back position more than the Dolphins did under Flores. Take a chance on an early-round back so you’re not counting on a group of late-round or undrafted backs before having in-season veteran additions like Duke Johnson and Phillip Lindsay take charge in the running back room by year’s end.

McDaniel will have fun scheming up ways to get Jaylen Waddle the ball, but he will need help around him that can stay healthy and available. Will Fuller was expected to provide that as a deep threat in 2021, but Miami only got a game and a quarter out of him that never coincided with Tagovailoa’s availability. Find another receiver to complement the rest of the offense. Tight end Mike Gesicki’s lack of blocking prowess won’t suit McDaniel’s offense well, but letting him walk also opens up another hole for a proven pass-catching threat.

