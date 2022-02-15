‘Help’ written across abandoned hospital walls in eerie discovery

An urban explorer has shared his find an abandoned hospital with human blood still stored in the fridge.

Sonny, from the US , discovered the deserted facility and spent six hours delving into the creepy past of the forgotten-in-time building.

Inside, he found patient rooms with beds and fully functioning televisions, as well as stocked emergency rooms.

Sonny was left stunned by a particularly gruesome discovery of the word “help” written across the walls.

Sonny shared a video of the exploration to TikTok, which has since racked up over 31 million views.

