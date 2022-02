A five-year-old boy has died after he fell down a deep well in northern Morocco and was trapped there for nearly five days.Rayan Oram plunged 32m (104ft) through the well’s narrow uncovered opening in the village Ighran, near the town of Bab Berred in the Chefchaouen region of the Rif mountains, on Tuesday.On Saturday night, Morocco’s King Mohammed VI confirmed that the boy had passed away.Thousands of people had gathered to witness the huge rescue operation unfold, that was carried out amid fears of a landslide because of the mix of rocky and sandy earth. But sadly Rayan died before...

