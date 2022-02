TRENTON – The new graduation assessment New Jersey 11th graders will take next month will be tougher to pass than originally recommended. The State Board of Education set the cut score for the New Jersey Graduation Proficiency Assessment at 750 for both its English and math exams – identical to New Jersey Student Learning Assessment that it is replacing, though higher than the 725 recommended by the state Department of Education.

EDUCATION ・ 12 DAYS AGO