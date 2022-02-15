ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine Says Only It and NATO Should Determine Membership

Cover picture for the articleKYIV (Reuters) -Only Ukraine and NATO should determine Kyiv's bid to join the alliance, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said after meeting his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio in Kyiv on Tuesday....

