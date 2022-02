Mitski’s Laurel Hell debuts atop Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart (dated Feb. 19), selling 24,000 copies in the U.S. in the week ending Feb. 10, according to MRC Data. It’s the best sales week yet, and first top 10, for the artist, who released her first full-length studio album a decade ago. Laurel Hell is the singer-songwriter’s sixth studio set, and first since she became wildly popular on TikTok. (Mitski’s last album was released in 2018.)

