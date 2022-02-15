ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Gilded Age Is Already Renewed For Season 2

Elite Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt took 10 years for a proper American version of Downton Abbey to finally arrive on TV. The Gilded Age, first announced in 2012 as a straight prequel about Robert and Cora Crawley, spent a decade in development purgatory, bouncing from NBC to Peacock and finally to HBO. On the way,...

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
HBO Watch

The Gilded Age E3: “Face the Music”

My background with Julian Fellowes goes further back than the much-beloved Downton Abbey; I was mesmerized by his writing as far back as Godsford Park. Like Downton, it was set in the UK, in a country estate owned by the moneyed elite. Despite my love for his work, I had my reservations when I heard that Fellowes was developing a drama set in Gilded Age New York. The UK and the US have enjoyed some common reference points then and now, but their elites, particularly at the turn of the 20th Century (with The Gilded Age on one side and Downton Abbey on the other), were two very different kinds of animals. In fact, New York’s elites are different from other similar groups WITHIN the US. There is a hunger and a bite amongst them that is almost unique. Interestingly, the same can be said of New York’s poor. The Five Points, the Gangs of New York, Tammany Hall supporters, even the average workers; these are not the gentle souls who worked in Yorkshire. This is particularly true during the Gilded Age, an age of unfettered technological and financial progress and industrialization that ran roughshod over anyone too slow to keep up. Though Downton sometimes tackled the issues of modernity, it did so in a quaint country setting that feels more antiquated than The Gilded Age, despite the fact that it’s set a few decades later. The Gilded Age was a dog-eat-dog world. Would Fellowes be able, as a foreigner and as a writer who has focused on the UK, to understand and convey the unique character of New York, a character that baffles even our fellow Americans? For the first two episodes, I must confess I was unsure about the answers to these questions. Episode three (“Face the Music”) might prove to be the turning point, the episode where the show truly grows out of its Downton-like tropes to become its own very American thing.
MUSIC
HBO Watch

The Gilded Age E2: “Money Isn’t Everything”

Depicting class disparities in societies has been a norm since the dawn of film. However, the 2008 global recession and 2011 Occupy Wall Street protests were a catalyst that commissioned a slew of programming with characters who have enough money to give every human a $1 bill. Episode two of HBO’s latest period piece is entitled “Money Isn’t Everything”, yet to the 1% of Central Park, it is the nucleus of their very existence. “Money Isn’t Everything” brings truth to Bertha Russel’s closing statement from the pilot: “I will never give up. And I promise you (her husband) this; I will make them sorry”. For most people, these rich folk’s woes are difficult to have empathy towards. However, we all products of environments, and Julian Fellowes’s The Gilded Age aims to depict the bankers, engineers, and socialites that laid the foundation for what we know as New York City.
TV SERIES
Harper's Bazaar

Denée Benton on Fighting for Authenticity in The Gilded Age

Denée Benton knew her way around a corset before being cast on The Gilded Age. The Broadway star had spent years performing eight shows a week in period finery, first as the Tolstoy heroine in Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812—for which she received her first Tony nomination—and later as revolutionary wife Eliza in Hamilton. With her latest role as writer Peggy Scott on The Gilded Age, Benton’s using her theater skills to play a Black woman in the late 19th century who is determined to make her own way in the world.
MOVIES
Vulture

The Gilded Age Recap: The Classic Double Cross

Expectations started high in this episode for those among us who love 19th-century American women’s history! Marian immediately mentions to her aunts that “Angel of the Battlefield” Clara Barton is giving a talk at Aurora Fane’s as Ms. Barton tries to raise money for the founding of the American Red Cross. Patent clerk turned nurse Barton worked on the front lines of the Civil War, helping the wounded, cleaning field hospitals, and distributing supplies. She then helped identify and properly bury more than 20,000 missing men after the war. Essentially, Barton did way more than any of the people we will discuss today. Marian and Ada decide to attend her talk together.
ENTERTAINMENT
cartermatt.com

The Gilded Age season 1 episode 4 spoilers: George deals with death

As we prepare for The Gilded Age season 1 episode 4 on HBO this Monday, we could be gearing up for the most difficult situation yet for George. After all, this character has to contend with the aftermath of Patrick taking his own life, especially in the context of what he did with the stock. How much responsibility should he feel? Guilt could be a part of this story, even if Patrick made his own decision after seeing his wealth vanish before his eyes.
TV SERIES
Times Union

HBO's 'The Gilded Age' renewed; location scouts back in Troy

TROY – HBO gave “The Gilded Age” viewers a Valentine’s Day gift Monday by renewing the Julian Fellowes series for a second season on the same day the first season's fourth episode airs. The renewal comes as the series has seen its audience grow and after...
TROY, NY
Vulture

The Gilded Age Recap: The Uninvited Guest

Drama! Action! Astounding dresses! It feels like The Gilded Age has finally arrived with this episode. So much happens, and we’re finally not talking about stocks and aldermen but about actually interesting things, like an unwanted naked lady’s maid in your bed. I read some bad take before...
TV & VIDEOS
Den of Geek

The Gilded Age Episode 4 Review: A Long Ladder

This The Gilded Age review contains spoilers for Episode 4. After the rise in tension in last week’s episode of The Gilded Age, “A Long Ladder” may feel like a letdown. However, this episode is clearly the beginning of Russell’s transition from being outsiders to insiders. Although new developments are introduced for several characters, the unanswered questions from the last episode are just underneath the surface, making for a solid mid-season installment.
TV SERIES
Harvard Crimson

‘The Gilded Age’ Season Premiere Review: A Shallow But Entertaining Spectacle

“You belong to old New York, my dear, and don’t let anyone tell you different.”. These are the words of Agnes Van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) to her niece Marian (Louisa Jacobson), the central character of HBO’s new show “The Gilded Age.” The year is 1882, and battle lines have been drawn between the wealthy scions of old New York and the unabashedly rich “new money” family that has just moved in across the street. This series — the brainchild of “Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes — explores the conflict between the tradition and change that characterized the American Gilded Age in the late 19th century.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘The Gilded Age’ Season 1 Episode 3 Recap: Time To Face The Music

The effects of Episode 2 (“Money Isn’t Everything”) are still echoing through high society in this week’s installment of The Gilded Age. Mrs. Fane and Mrs. Morris, the chairs of the charity bazaar, were thoroughly humiliated after George Russell swooped in, buying everything he could in an effort to shut down the event after the women rejected his wife Bertha’s offer to hold the event in their ballroom. In doing so, George, established himself as a player in society in an “all press is good press” kind of way – he may not have made any friends, but he certainly made a name for himself. You don’t want to mess with George Russell.
TV SERIES
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Bridgerton’ Teaser, ‘He-Man and the Masters of the Universe’ Trailer, ‘Moon Knight’ Teaser, ‘Teen Titans Go!’ Renewed, ‘Shorsey’ Teaser, ‘The Gilded Age’ Renewed, JoJo Joins ‘All American’, and More!

Season two of Bridgerton will premiere on Netflix March 25. The new season follows Lord Anthony Bridgerton, the eldest Bridgerton sibling and Viscount, as he sets out to find a suitable wife. Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony’s search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate and her younger sister Edwina Sharma arrive from India. When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions – a true love match is not high on his priority list – and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union. But in doing so, Kate and Anthony’s verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides.
TV SERIES
Norwalk Hour

Granger on Film: The ‘Gilded Age’ shines

If you enjoyed Julian Fellowes’ “Downton Abbey,” stream his latest mini-series, “The Gilded Age,” a period drama set in the Fifth Avenue mansions of New York City, where old money is suddenly confronted by new, threatening the aristocratic social hierarchy. Set in the 1880s, the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

‘True Detective’ Season 4 Is Reportedly in the Works

“True Detective” fans, rejoice. Indeed, Season 4 of “True Detective” is reportedly in the works, folks. The show that originally starred both Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson that captivated the country is reportedly coming back sooner rather than later for at least one more season. Casey Bloys,...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Lukas Gage Boards Season 4 of Netflix’s ‘You’

EXCLUSIVE: Lukas Gage (The White Lotus, Euphoria) has joined the cast of Netflix‘s You for Season 4 as a series regular. Gage will portray Adam, an ex-pat American, the youngest son of a wealthy East-Coast magnate. He’s famous for spectacularly failing to meet the standards of his successful, venerable family. An entrepreneur and a gambler, Adam is a warm and funny party host and fast friend. But underneath, Adam is hiding a trove of secrets and papering over problems with heavy self-medication. Determined to prove himself, Adam’s taking big, risky swings, living by the truism that a good businessman does absolutely anything...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

5 shows and films to watch if you love The Gilded Age

Julian Fellowes' new period drama, The Gilded Age, has come at just the right time for TV lovers. The extravagant sets, stellar cast and colour-saturated costumes are the perfect antidote to the winter blues. But if you're struggling to wait for the weekly release of each episode and need a...
MOVIES
Bon Appétit

The Gilded Age’s Creator Julian Fellowes Would Party With Its Real-Life Socialites

Welcome to Dream Dinner Party, where we ask notable figures to describe just that: the dinner party of their dreams. Dinner parties were never dull in Downton Abbey, Julian Fellowes’s breakout upstairs-downstairs drama. And they surely are not in his latest show, The Gilded Age, or his new film, Downton Abbey: A New Era either. Here the author, screenwriter, director, baron, and member of the UK’s House of Lords reveals who he’d have at his own fantasy fete.
ENTERTAINMENT
Popculture

See Colin Firth as Accused Killer Michael Peterson in First Look Images of HBO Max's 'The Staircase' True Crime Drama

HBO Max is bringing some of Hollywood's biggest names to one of the most controversial true crime cases with The Staircase. Starring Colin Firth and Toni Collette as Michael Peterson and Kathleen Peterson, the eight-episode limited series debuts on the streamer this spring. Tuesday, HBO Max released fans' first look at Firth as he takes on the role of the convicted killer and Collette as his wife, who died under suspicious circumstances on Dec. 9, 2001.
TV SERIES

