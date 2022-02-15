Clippers vs. Suns: Lineups, injury reports, betting odds, TV info for Tuesday

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, the Phoenix Suns host the Los Angeles Clippers, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Suns enter play on Tuesday having won five straight games after beating the Orlando Magic on Saturday. They recently knocked off the Milwaukee Bucks in a rematch of the NBA Finals and look to be the team to beat in the NBA.

Meanwhile, the Clippers defeated the Golden State Warriors on Monday for their second straight win. The contest against the Suns is the third meeting of the season between the two teams. They split the first two games.

How to Watch

Here is when you should tune in to watch the game:

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 15

Tuesday, Feb. 15 Time: 10 p.m. EST

10 p.m. EST TV Channel: TNT

Betting Lines

Point spread: Suns -12.5

Money line: Clippers +700, Suns -1200

Over-under: 223.5

Clippers at Suns Injury Report

Los Angeles: Luke Kennard (ankle) is questionable. Paul George (elbow), Kawhi Leonard (knee), Norman Powell (foot), Jason Preston (foot) and Jay Scrubb (foot) are out.

Phoenix: Frank Kaminsky (knee), Cam Payne (wrist), Dario Saric (knee) and Landry Shamet (ankle) are out.

Projected Starting Lineups

Los Angeles Clippers:

F Nicolas Batum

F Marcus Morris Sr.

C Ivica Zubac

G Terance Mann

G Reggie Jackson

Phoenix Suns: