NBA

Clippers vs. Suns: Lineups, injury reports, betting odds, TV info for Tuesday

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, the Phoenix Suns host the Los Angeles Clippers, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Suns enter play on Tuesday having won five straight games after beating the Orlando Magic on Saturday. They recently knocked off the Milwaukee Bucks in a rematch of the NBA Finals and look to be the team to beat in the NBA.

NBA Power Rankings: Suns stay dominant while Nets continue losing skid

Meanwhile, the Clippers defeated the Golden State Warriors on Monday for their second straight win. The contest against the Suns is the third meeting of the season between the two teams. They split the first two games.

How to Watch

Here is when you should tune in to watch the game:

  • Date: Tuesday, Feb. 15
  • Time: 10 p.m. EST
  • TV Channel: TNT

Betting Lines

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

  • Point spread: Suns -12.5
  • Money line: Clippers +700, Suns -1200
  • Over-under: 223.5

Clippers at Suns Injury Report

Los Angeles: Luke Kennard (ankle) is questionable. Paul George (elbow), Kawhi Leonard (knee), Norman Powell (foot), Jason Preston (foot) and Jay Scrubb (foot) are out.

Phoenix: Frank Kaminsky (knee), Cam Payne (wrist), Dario Saric (knee) and Landry Shamet (ankle) are out.

Projected Starting Lineups

Los Angeles Clippers:

  • F Nicolas Batum
  • F Marcus Morris Sr.
  • C Ivica Zubac
  • G Terance Mann
  • G Reggie Jackson

Phoenix Suns:

  • F Mikal Bridges
  • F Jae Crowder
  • C Deandre Ayton
  • G Devin Booker
  • G Chris Paul

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA Power Rankings: Suns stay dominant while Nets continue losing skid

The NBA saw several trades executed ahead of the deadline last week, as teams around the league make some final tweaks to prepare for the stretch run of the season. Of course, the action was highlighted by the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers coming to terms on a deal centered around James Harden and Ben Simmons. Meanwhile, other teams made some smaller deals to improve around the edges.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Houston Rockets at Phoenix Suns odds, picks and prediction

The Houston Rockets (15-41) are on the road to face the Phoenix Suns (47-10) Wednesday night. It is the Rockets’ second-to-last game before the All-Star break and the Suns’ last game before it. Tip-off is 9 p.m. ET at Footprint Center. Below, we look at the Rockets vs. Suns odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.
NBA
