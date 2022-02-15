ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Former Post Office worker says she was left homeless following false conviction

By Ted Hennessey
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Owyr4_0eF6LkoS00

A former Post Office worker has told of how she was left homeless with her then young daughter after being wrongfully convicted due to flaws with the computer system.

Lisa Brennan, is among more than 700 subpostmasters and subpostmistresses (SPMs) prosecuted based on information from the Horizon IT system, installed and maintained by Fujitsu between 2000 and 2014.

In December 2019 a High Court judge ruled that Horizon contained a number of “bugs, errors and defects” and there was a “material risk” that shortfalls in Post Office branch accounts were caused by the system.

Ms Brennan, who was a counter clerk at a Post Office in Huyton, near Liverpool , was wrongly convicted of the theft of just over £3,000 in 2003 despite pleading not guilty.

I want there to be convictions for the people who have perpetuated the whole conspiracy inside the Post Office

Damian Owen

Although she avoided jail, Ms Brennan said it was the “end” of her world, leading to financial difficulty and the end of her marriage.

She went on: “All I’d ever known from the age of 16 was the Post Office and then just to be told ‘you’re a thief’ is horrible.”

After the conviction, Ms Brennan attempted to take an overdose but said “nobody really cared” or reached out because of her criminal record.

She said she drank “a lot” of vodka and wine to “numb” what she had been through.

Describing how she became homeless, Ms Brennan said: “I had to sell the house, I couldn’t afford the mortgage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p9eqd_0eF6LkoS00

“I stayed at my mum’s on the couch and my daughter Jess just had the spare room – I was sofa surfing.”

She described relying on family members for food, and would often go hungry so her daughter could eat.

Talking about her ordeal, Ms Brennan added: “It’s scandalous, it should never have happened.

“I wasn’t the only one but that’s what I was told: ‘It’s only you, you’re the only one.’

“I remember them (Post Office investigators) saying that: ‘It’s only you.'”

Mother-of-three Janine Powell, 50, a former subpostmistress in Tiverton in Devon, cried during the inquiry as she recounted her ordeal after being accused of stealing around £71,000.

Ms Powell revealed she felt “broken” after being sentenced to 18 months in prison in 2008 as she would have to leave her children aged 10 to 18.

She said she spent around 23 hours a day in prison due to short staffing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GemqW_0eF6LkoS00

Ms Powell continued: “It had a big impact. You have to declare obviously that you’ve got a criminal record.

“When you try to explain (to employers) it’s a ‘no’ straight away, so I couldn’t work.”

She self-harmed and had suicidal thoughts and her relationship with her children became strained, the probe heard.

The inquiry, which is expected to run for the rest of this year, is looking into whether the Post Office knew about faults in the IT system and will also ask how staff were made to take the blame.

Jason Beer QC, counsel to the inquiry, said during his opening that the ordeal of those affected could be concluded as “the worst miscarriage of justice in recent British legal history”.

The inquiry also heard from Damian Owen, from Anglesey in Wales, who was the manager of a post office, was audited in 2010 and later jailed for eight months after being accused of stealing £25,000.

Mr Owen said he sought help for his mental wellbeing and began working “bottom of the rung” jobs because of his criminal record.

Asked what he wants from the Post Office, the witness said: “I want some decent money, a decent apology and I want there to be convictions for the people who have perpetuated the whole conspiracy inside the Post Office.

“You know everyone from the top down knew and were pushing the charges.”

Also giving evidence was mother-of-one Margery Lorraine Williams, 55, from Anglesey, Wales, who tearfully said she was left to pick up a bill of just over £14,000 because of the system fault.

She had owned her post office in Llanddaniel Fab near Llangefni since 2009, but in 2011 auditors suspended her licence before she was convicted of four counts of fraud.

Ms Williams told the inquiry she had pleaded guilty because she did not want to go to jail and leave behind her daughter, who was 10 at the time.

She spoke of being “humiliated” after receiving a 52-week prison term suspended for 18 months.

Ms Williams said: “It was horrendous because it was like a little village for us and my daughter had grown up there from one to the age of nearly 11.”

Asked what she wants from the Post Office, Ms Williams added: “I want them to go to jail for what they’ve done, but then that would be an easy life for them. They’d come out and still have their money.

“I want them to feel the way I felt and the way I have struggled financially.”

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Carlisle man's sentence for keeping slave in shed to be reviewed

A man whose disabled slavery victim was exploited for 40 years is to have his sentenced reviewed to see if it was too lenient. Peter Swailes Jr, 56, was sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court to a nine-month prison term, suspended for 18 months. The victim was found living in a...
U.K.
CBS Miami

Damara Holness, Daughter Of Former Broward Mayor Dale Holness, Sentenced To Prison For COVID Relief Fraud

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Damara Holness, the daughter of former Broward mayor Dale Holness, was sentenced to nearly two years in prison on Monday for fraud. Last November, Holness pleaded guilty to lying on a coronavirus relief loan application to fraudulently receive hundreds of thousands of dollars. Holness claimed through multiple documents that her consulting business employed 18 people. In reality, she did not employ anyone. Based on the lies she was wired $300,000. Holness received a sentence of 20 months imprisonment, 5 years of supervised release, restitution of $300,000, and a $100 special assessment, according to the Department of Justice.  She was given 90 days to surrender.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fujitsu#High Court#The Post Office
BBC

Carlisle modern slavery boss given suspended sentence

A modern slaver whose disabled victim was exploited for 40 years has been given a suspended prison sentence. Peter Swailes' victim was made to work on farms for little pay and slept in a shed, Carlisle Crown Court heard. Swailes admitted conspiring to facilitate travel of another with a view...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Homeless
Daily Mail

Mother-of-eight is found chained by the neck and unable to speak in a freezing shed in China - sparking fury over authorities' efforts to cover-up their failure to protect her

A Chinese mother-of-eight has been found chained by the neck in a freezing shed sparking outrage in the Communist country. The woman, identified only as 'Little Plum Blossom' was found in the wooden shack on the outskirts of Xuzhou city in Jiangsu province last month wearing thin clothing in the middle of winter and a metal brace around her neck.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

Two AME Zion Pastors Face Up To 20 Years In Prison For Pimping The Pulpit And The Federal Government

Two pastors face 20 years in prison after defrauding the federal government of $14 million in loans. Sheila Quintana, 67, and Staccato Powell, 62, were arrested and indicted on wire fraud and conspiracy charges after securing the loans under false pretenses. The mendacious pastors, who were leaders of the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church (AME Zion), served as officers of the governing Episcopal district churches in the Western part of California or Western Episcopal District (WED).
CALIFORNIA STATE
Chicago Tribune

Two men who spent years in prison for murder, say they were tortured into confessing by cops tied to Jon Burge, offered $14 million settlement

Chicago aldermen Monday are set to consider another $14 million taxpayer payout to victims connected to Jon Burge, this time for two men who say detectives with ties to the disgraced late police commander beat them into confessing to a brutal 1989 murder. The proposed settlement for Kevin Bailey and Corey Batchelor comes four years after a Cook County special prosecutor dropped charges against ...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

FedEx accused of telling Black worker to finish his route after allegedly being shot at by two white men

FedEx has been accused of asking a Black delivery driver to “complete his route” despite being attacked by two white men while at work last month. The 24-year-old driver, D’Monterrio Gibson, told reporters he was confronted by two white men who shot at him on 24 January for being “suspicious”. He was delivering packages in Brookhaven, a town about 55 miles south of Jackson, Mississippi. He said his FedEx bosses told him to return to the company’s facility with his bullet-riddled van and that they would file a police report the next morning. Mr Gibson told the Mississippi Free...
PUBLIC SAFETY
thesource.com

‘Madea’ Actress Ion Overman Among 19 Indicted In $3M PPP Fraud Scheme

According to a startling report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Ion Overman, who starred in Madea Goes to Jail, is one of 19 people in the entertainment industry who have been named in a PPP fraud indictment that allegedly netted over $3 million. An “unindicted co-conspirator” named Mark C. Mason Jr....
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

‘We call her the monster’: Murdered toddler Star Hobson’s family can no longer say name of killer

The family of murdered toddler, Star Hobson, said they no longer say the name of her killer - instead only referring to as “the monster.” Speaking about the events leading up to her niece’s murder, Alicia Szepler said she warned social services and police that the toddler was at risk, but was left feeling “no one was listening to me.” “The day that it happened, I knew it wasn’t an accident. I knew that I was right, and they should have listened,” Ms Szepler told Sky News. Savannah Brockhill, 28, was found guilty of killing Star Hobson after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

509K+
Followers
173K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy