ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Sandy Hook families settle for $73M with gun maker Remington

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zL8Oc_0eF6LHPV00

The families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School have agreed to a $73 million settlement of a lawsuit against the maker of the rifle used to kill 20 first graders and six educators in 2012.

Remington , which made the Bushmaster AR-15-style rifle used in the massacre, also agreed to allow the families to release numerous documents they obtained during the lawsuit including ones showing how it marketed the weapon, the families said Tuesday.

The families and a survivor of the shooting sued Remington in 2015, saying the company should have never sold such a dangerous weapon to the public. They said their focus was on preventing future mass shootings.

Messages seeking comment were left for Remington and its lawyers Tuesday.

The civil court case in Connecticut focused on how the firearm used by the Newtown shooter — a Bushmaster XM15-E2S rifle — was marketed, alleging it targeted younger, at-risk males in marketing and product placement in violent video games. In one of Remington’s ads, it features the rifle against a plain backdrop and the phrase: “Consider Your Man Card Reissued.”

Remington had argued there was no evidence to establish that its marketing had anything to do with the shooting.

The company also had said the lawsuit should have been dismissed because of a federal law that gives broad immunity to the gun industry. But the Connecticut Supreme Court ruled Remington could be sued under state law over how it marketed the rife. The gun maker appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, which declined to hear the case.

The case was watched by gun control advocates, gun rights supporters and gun manufacturers across the country because it had the potential to provide a roadmap for victims of other mass shootings to circumvent the federal law and sue the makers of firearms.

Remington, one of the nation's oldest gun makers founded in 1816, filed for bankruptcy for a second time in 2020 and its assets were later sold off to several companies. The manufacturer was weighed down by lawsuits and retail sales restrictions following the school shooting.

Adam Lanza , the 20-year-old gunman in the Sandy Hook shooting, used the rifle made by Remington and legally owned by his mother to kill the children and educators on Dec. 14, 2012, after having killed his mother at their Newtown home. He then used a handgun to kill himself as police arrived.

Lanza’s severe and deteriorating mental health problems, his preoccupation with violence and access to his mother’s weapons “proved a recipe for mass murder," according to Connecticut's child advocate.

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

The disappointing truth about the Sandy Hook settlement

Nothing makes me more sullen about the state of American self-government than stories connected to the country's epidemic of gun violence. Yes, that even holds for Tuesday's news that nine families of the victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting have reached a $73 million settlement with gun manufacturer Remington Arms. That's good for those long-suffering families. But it's a triumph that likely won't be repeated.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

Gunmaker Will Pay Up Over Sandy Hook Massacre

Nine families whose loved ones were murdered in the Sandy Hook massacre have settled with Remington Arms, the gun manufacturer whose semiautomatic rifle was used in the 2012 shooting, according to a new court filing. The Waterbury, Connecticut filing, first reported by ABC News, did not reveal any financial terms,...
WATERBURY, CT
The Conversation U.S.

Why $73 million Sandy Hook settlement is unlikely to unleash a flood of lawsuits against gun-makers

Families of the victims of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School reached a historic US$73 million settlement with gun-maker Remington Arms. The Feb. 15, 2022, deal marks the first time a firearms manufacturer has settled a lawsuit brought by gun violence victims since Congress granted the industry sweeping immunity from civil liability in 2005.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
Rolling Stone

A Gun Manufacturer Is Finally Paying for a Mass Shooting in the United States

Remington, the maker of the rifle used in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, has reached a historic $73 million settlement with relatives of victims of the 2012 massacre, which left 20 children and 6 adults dead. The settlement marks the first time a gun manufacturer has been held accountable for a mass shooting in the United States. The families’ lawsuit alleged that the gun manufacturer irresponsibly marketed the Bushmaster AR-15-style rifle to at-risk young men like the school shooter through video games. The $73 million settlement comes less than a year after attorneys for Remington offered the families nearly $33...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Shooting#Bushmaster#The U S Supreme Court
The Intercept

NRA Silent as Amir Locke Slain by Police for Having a Gun He Legally Owned

The first gun control organization in the United States was formed after the Civil War by white Southerners bothered by the fact that enslaved people were now free, entitled to vote, and arming themselves to defend that freedom. The group called itself the Ku Klux Klan and organized for the first time in 1866. They were often made up of local leaders like sheriffs and judges, and would use the force of law to disarm Black communities before rampaging through them.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

California man held in jail for nearly six years without trial on drug murder charges

In 2016, Dennis “Spike” Wright was murdered in South Lake Tahoe, California, during a drug deal gone wrong. Harvest Davidson, 26, didn’t pull the trigger, but he’s been sitting in jail for nearly six years on murder charges, which activists say should be illegal under a recently passed state law.Mr Davidson was one of six men wanted for participation in the killing, which occurred amid a potential sale of 100 pounds of marijuana in a Tahoe hotel parking lot. The 26-year-old wasn’t present when Wright was killed — Dion Vaccaro, a co-defendant, was convicted in 2020 for pulling the trigger...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Missouri couple who pointed guns at BLM protesters put on probation and suspended from legal practice

A Missouri couple who waved guns at Black Lives Matter protesters in 2020 have been placed on probation by the state Supreme Court. The court on Tuesday suspended Mark and Patricia McCloskey’s law licenses but delayed their suspension by placing them on a year-long probation instead. The couple will be able to practice law during this time but the suspension will take effect if they violate their probation by breaking any more laws.“Should probation be revoked and the suspension take effect, no petition for reinstatement shall be entertained for a period of six months from the date the suspension...
LAW
BBC

All US federal prisons in lockdown after deadly gang fight

All federal prisons in the US have been placed on lockdown after a gang fight left two inmates dead at a facility in Texas. Two other prisoners were seriously hurt in the violence at the high security Beaumont facility on Monday, the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) said. The bureau...
tonyskansascity.com

Show-Me Wrist Slap For Worst Couple In Missouri

Sorry, but we have a sneaking suspicion that the only people who like these folks are bots and foreign agents working to undermine US elections. Meanwhile, real world gun rights advocates can't support their poor form or brandishing a weapon for what was tantamount to a campaign stunt. Here's the...
MISSOURI STATE
CBS News

Rise in crime fueled in part by "ghost" guns, ATF says

President Biden is meeting with New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday to discuss the wave of gun violence plaguing America's cities. "Ghost" guns, unregistered and untraceable homemade weapons that can be made with a 3D printer, are partly driving the spike in crime, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The weapons can be produced for less than $200.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

The Independent

505K+
Followers
171K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy