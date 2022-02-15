ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Tuesday High Winds, Fire Danger Leads To Strong Overnight Cold Front Wednesday

By Brittany Rainey
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 4 days ago

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — After a very pleasant Tuesday afternoon, a strong cold front will bring big weather changes Wednesday night into Thursday.

There will be a cap in the atmosphere helping to limit severe storms during the daytime on Wednesday. The daylight hours will feature cloudy skies, strong southerly winds, highs in the lower 70s and spotty showers. A rumble of thunder and maybe small hail is possible in the afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qopuF_0eF6LB7900

The window for severe weather looks to be overnight — after midnight — into early Thursday morning. The storms will still have to overcome the cap before they can strengthen enough to become severe. The main threats during any severe weather will be damaging winds and large hail. The tornado threat is low but can’t be completely ruled out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ewm7F_0eF6LB7900

The Storm Prediction Center still has the Metroplex under a slight risk of severe storms for late Wednesday night.

Right now, the precipitation looks to clear out of DFW and into East Texas by 9:00 or 10:00 a.m. Thursday. Then we have strong northerly winds pulling in colder air and causing temperatures to fall Thursday afternoon. This will set the stage for a cold Friday morning, with temperatures once again below freezing — in the upper 20s. From there the sunshine returns.

As far as your Tuesday weather is concerned, it’s looking pretty great. Sunny skies and highs in the low 70s. Southerly winds will also strengthen this afternoon, gusting to near 40 mph through the evening hours. This will continue an elevated fire threat for areas along and west of U.S. 281.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rqdz9_0eF6LB7900

If it is your trash day, you may be wondering where your trash can got off to when you return home. And if you have found yourself sneezing more, sorry but the pollen count is only going up over the next three days.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
DFW Community News

Is Winter Weather On The Way To North Texas Again?

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – He’s baaaaaack! Old Man Winter is threatening to visit North Texas again next week. Now I know how the family in poltergeist felt. February, as we all know by now, is the coldest and most wintry month in Texas. Not only were DFW’s all-time coldest and second all-time coldest temperatures recorded near Valentine’s Day, February 11 also holds the record for the biggest snowfall at 11.2 inches back in 2010.
DALLAS, TX
Houston Chronicle

Cold front could bring strong thunderstorms to Houston area this week

Strong thunderstorms could hit southeast Texas mid-week, particularly affecting areas north of Interstate 10. A cold front is expected to bring scattered showers and thunderstorms late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are possible, mainly north of Conroe. Meteorologists emphasized...
CONROE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
City
West, TX
KRQE News 13

Winter storm brings snow, rain and strong wind Wednesday to Thursday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday morning is mostly quiet and warmer across the state. Temperatures range from the 20s in northern New Mexico to the 40s and 50s for spots in southern New Mexico. Winds are breezy in southern New Mexico and will pick up big time by midday. Wind advisories and high wind warnings will be in effect today across the south, as winds will gust up to around 50-65 mph. Those highest gusts will be around the mountains.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS DFW

Pleasant Friday Leads To Sunny Weekend Before Possible Frozen Precipitation Next Week

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — We are off to a cold start with temperatures in the 20s, but don’t worry we are back to the mid 50s this afternoon. Sunny skies prevail with light winds. Yes, you read that right, light winds. There will be no checking your neighbor’s yard for the trash can today. And it’s a way better day to hit the trails. We follow up a beautiful Friday with another cold night. Temperatures are a touch warmer Saturday morning but still in the lower 30s. More sunshine is on the way for our Saturday with highs back in the...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#North Texas
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Heavy Rain, High Wind Expected Overnight, Friday Morning

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for most of Maryland on Thursday night and Friday morning. Heavy rain and possibly thunderstorms are expected late night and into early Friday, the service said. The wind combined with the storms could reportedly bring winds up to 60 miles per hour. A line of heavy showers and possibly thunderstorms is expected to cross the region late tonight into early Friday. Winds with these showers and storms may reach severe limits (60 mph). — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) February 18, 2022 Affected areas are expected to see wind gusts from 20 to 30...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cold front to arrive Wednesday

El Paso will begin to see strong winds Tuesday, before a cold front arrives Wednesday. Expect 15-25 mph winds Tuesday afternoon, producing blowing dust in some areas. Winds are expected to strengthen Wednesday as the cold front moves in. Along with the strong winds, we are also expecting a very slight chance of rain. Temperatures are expected to top out in the mid 60s Wednesday afternoon as the cold air tries to take over.
EL PASO, TX
Killeen Daily Herald

Cold front moves in Wednesday night, thunderstorms possible

While temperatures have been increasing these last few days and will even reach the mid 70s on Wednesday, things are expected to drop as a cold front comes in Wednesday night, according to National Weather Service meteorologist David Bonnette. “It’ll be about a 20 degree difference as Wednesday afternoon will...
ENVIRONMENT
Q2 News

Wind and warm before a cold front arrives

Strong winds will highlight Thursday morning with highs boosted to the 50s to low 60s by the afternoon. Winds close to the mountains could gust 60 mph or higher with winds strong even across the eastern plains.
ENVIRONMENT
WOKV

Tracking scattered showers this weekend following a strong cold front

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Bundle up throughout the weekend as a strong cold front moved in bringing scattered showers for the weekend. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says the front came in Friday afternoon in the form of rain and he’s tracking more Saturday and Sunday. Expect gusty winds and brief heavy rainfall.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
KSNT

Strong wind Tuesday ahead of a midweek storm system

Overnight temperatures will be on the cool side as we fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s with a mainly clear sky and light wind. By Tuesday, it’s all about the wind and warmth as we’ll soar into the middle to upper 60s – which is nearly 20° above average for mid-February. The wind from the south will increase to 20-30mph, gusting to 45mph in the afternoon. Clouds will also be on the increase tomorrow ahead of our next system.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
103K+
Followers
19K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy