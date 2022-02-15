21-Year-Old Sonora Woman Killed In Highway 49 Crash

JAMESTOWN (CBS13) — A 21-year-old Sonora woman has died after a crash near Jamestown on Monday morning, authorities say.

California Highway Patrol says, a little before 7 a.m., a driver was heading southbound on Highway 49, just north of Chicken Ranch Road. For some reason, another driver – 21-year-old Sienna Nulph – pulled in front of the other vehicle from the intersection.

Nulph’s car was struck on the driver’s side. Medics quickly got to the scene and rushed her to Doctors Medical Center, but CHP says she later died from her injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered only minor injuries, officers say.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts and neither drugs nor alcohol were factors in the crash, CHP says.