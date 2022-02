When February's free PlayStation Plus games were announced, many PS plus subscribers were immediately unhappy with the offering. Now, many subscribers are even more unhappy. If you missed the announcement, February's free PS Plus games are Planet Coaster, EA Sports UFC 4, and Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep. The former is the month's PS5 offering, while the latter two games are the month's PS4 offering. It's the most latter of these games that triggered the initial backlash for being 9-year-old DLC to a 10-year-old game. And it's the most latter of these games that's triggered the second wave of backlash as well.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO